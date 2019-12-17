What to watch for during the early signing period for Illinois football

CHAMPAIGN — It's low on Lovie Smith's priority list, but he wouldn't mind seeing an early signing period for high school players that ran before their senior season.
That, of course, isn't the case, but the early signing period runs from Wednesday to Friday, where players can sign their National Letters of Intent.
"Then the guys would have their senior year by themselves and wouldn't have to have us bothering them their senior year," Smith, Illinois' football coach, said. "That's just a low priority on my list of things I need to be focusing in on right now, like the playoffs. I'd like to see more than four teams in the playoffs. Right now it's not a top priority for me."
The Illinois football team has 12 verbal commitments for the class, which includes one four-star player in wide receiver Jadon Thompson from Naperville Central, though he told Bret Beherns of WCIA that he will sign his National Letter of Intent in February. The three star verbal commitments are:
- James Frenchie, wide receiver, St. Louis Trinity Catholic
- Reggie Love III, running back, St. Louis Trinity Catholic
- Tre'von Riggins, defensive tackle, Lakewood High School, St. Peters, Fla.
- Cooper Davis, defensive end, Viera High School, Melbourne, Fla.
- Gregory "Deuce" Spann, quarterback, Lakewood High School, St. Peters, Fla.
- Anthony Shipton, defensive tackle, Cerritos College (junior college), California
- Phifer Griffin, offensive tackle, Union Academy, Monroe, North Carolina
- Lavar Gardner, Hutchinson Community College, Hutchinson, Kans.
- Kevin Tyler, offensive tackle, Ritenour, St. Louis, Mo.
- Quinton McCoy, defensive tackle, Bloomingdale, Vairico, Fla.
- Blaise Sparks, offensive tackle, North Fort Meyers (Fla.)
The recruiting class, as it stands, is the No. 67 class in the nation, per 247Sports, and the No. 14 class in the Big Ten.
"We like where we are," Smith said. "Recruiting has gone well. We like where we are as a team right now."
Illinois is attempting to flip a pair of recruits, both of whom will announce their commitments on Wednesday at their respective high schools. JaQuari Wiggles — a 6-foot-2, 263-pound, three-star defensive lineman from Mays High School in Atlanta, Ga. — has been verbally committed to Georgia Tech since April 25, 2019. Last week, though, Wiggles announced he would choose between Illinois and Georgia Tech on Wednesday.
He took an official visit to Illinois on Dec. 6 and Illini defensive line coach Austin Clark and running back coach Mike Bellamy are leading the recruiting for Wiggles.
The Illini are also trying to flip Jerzhan Newton — a 6-foot-3, 255-pound, three-star defensive tackle from Clearwater Central Catholic (Fla.). He's been verbally committed to Maryland since Oct. 31. Clark is also leading that recruiting push, and Newton took an official visit to Illinois on Dec. 6.
It's clear the Illini are prioritizing defensive linemen in this season's class. Illinois will lose Jamal Milan, Kenyon Jackson and Tymir Oliver, and will need to restock the defensive front. Illinois still has former four-star lineman Calvin Avery, Jamal Woods and Deon Pate at defensive tackle, and had a good recruiting class last year in Moses Okpala, Keith Randolph and Seth Coleman.
Smith and his coaching staff have been on the recruiting trail since the season ended Nov. 30 against Northwestern. Illinois will play in the Redbox Bowl on Dec. 30. Smith and the coaching staff are balancing recruiting and practices.
"All of this is kind of new to us," Smith said. "We like being in this position. The good programs deal with these things on a yearly basis and that's what we want to do."
The pitch to recruits carries additional weight, particularly with being bowl eligible and having a $79.2 million Henry Dale and Betty Smith Performance Center.
"The sell has been real good — a lot better when you're talking about a bowl team," Smith said. "People know what we did this year, that's a good feeling, listening to us more or whatever you want to say. I've talked about being relevant again in college football. Being a bowl team, I think you're relevant in college football."
