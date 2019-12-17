What to watch for during the early signing period for Illinois football

The recruiting class, as it stands, is the No. 67 class in the nation, per 247Sports, and the No. 14 class in the Big Ten.

"We like where we are," Smith said. "Recruiting has gone well. We like where we are as a team right now."

Illinois is attempting to flip a pair of recruits, both of whom will announce their commitments on Wednesday at their respective high schools. JaQuari Wiggles — a 6-foot-2, 263-pound, three-star defensive lineman from Mays High School in Atlanta, Ga. — has been verbally committed to Georgia Tech since April 25, 2019. Last week, though, Wiggles announced he would choose between Illinois and Georgia Tech on Wednesday.

He took an official visit to Illinois on Dec. 6 and Illini defensive line coach Austin Clark and running back coach Mike Bellamy are leading the recruiting for Wiggles.

The Illini are also trying to flip Jerzhan Newton — a 6-foot-3, 255-pound, three-star defensive tackle from Clearwater Central Catholic (Fla.). He's been verbally committed to Maryland since Oct. 31. Clark is also leading that recruiting push, and Newton took an official visit to Illinois on Dec. 6.