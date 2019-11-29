What to watch for when Illinois football hosts Northwestern

Similar situation?

The Illini went to Evanston last season with nothing to lose. Their season was going to end the second the clock ran out, and the Wildcats had already clinched a spot in the Big Ten championship game.

Illinois made it a game in the second half before former quarterback AJ Bush Jr. was intercepted by Wildcats' linebacker Paddy Fisher to all but end the game.

On Saturday, Northwestern has nothing to lose. Its season is going to end on Saturday regardless of the outcome. They, though, can hurt Illinois' chances to play in a better bowl game and get a big seventh win.

“I told them, ‘Don’t sleep on Northwestern,’ because last year we came in their house in that same predicament," Green said. "We knew it was our last game of the season and we wanted to put it all on the line. We know they’re going to do the same thing. They’ve been playing some good ball these past three weeks.

“I know they’re going to come in with their best ball. They’ve always played their best ball ever since I’ve played them. They’ve played some good football up there."