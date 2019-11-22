What to watch for when Illinois football travels to No. 19 Iowa

"Right now they're the hottest team on our side of the division or our side of the conference, playing with great momentum, four straight wins, and just playing really good football," Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said. "I think one of the first points we made to our football team was this is a totally new Illinois football team.

"Anything that we may remember from the past or seen on film from the past really you can kind of discard at this point because they're playing at a really different level right now. A lot of the same faces, but they're playing at a much higher level right now."

Stout Iowa defense

Iowa is fifth nationally, and third in the Big Ten, in scoring defense at 12.4 points per game, and no one has scored more than 24 points on the Hawkeyes all season. Illinois has scored 75 points in its last two games and averages 28 points per game.

“I said this last year, and I truly, whole-heartedly believe it, I thought they were the best team we played last year," Rod Smith said. "I really do. I know their record may not have showed it last year, but if you look at last year’s team, they were a couple of points away from winning nine or 10 games. I think, they were completely sound, physical, they checked all the boxes, in my opinion, last year.