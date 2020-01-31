When No. 19 Illinois basketball needed him the most, Andres Feliz stepped up

His 17 points were the most points he's scored in a single game since he had 16 on Nov. 26 against Lindenwood — when he was still in the starting lineup. Underwood likes Feliz's punch off the bench, prompting a swap of Feliz to the bench and Williams to the starting lineup. It wasn't an indictment of play as it was the ability to keep a steady ship at the first substitution.

“You want that spark plug," Underwood said. "You want that trigger of somebody who comes in and impacts the game, and is one of your better players and Dre is that. He impacts it on the glass, he impacts it on passes, he impacts it by scoring, he impacts it in transition. There’s not a piece of the game he doesn’t have a hand in impacting the game. It’s a huge part of what we do. Defensively, he can guard multiple guys because of his strength. He’s a very valuable piece to what we’re doing."

There's also an understanding of roles, which has been key to the streak and the Illini placing themselves in a tie for first place in the Big Ten. Feliz is at the heart of that role identification. Whatever he needs to do, he says, he'll do.