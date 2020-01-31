When No. 19 Illinois basketball needed him the most, Andres Feliz stepped up

CHAMPAIGN — Tucked in between Ayo Dosunmu's game-winning shot on Saturday and Da'Monte Williams' game-winning defensive stretch on Thursday has been Andres Feliz.
In a time that No. 19 Illinois needed him the most, the senior guard stepped up with big plays at crucial times. He scored a team-high 17 points on Thursday to help Illinois (16-5, 8-2) hold off Minnesota at the State Farm Center for its seventh straight win.
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood knew that Feliz, Williams and Kipper Nichols would absorb more minutes as sophomore Alan Griffin served his two-game suspension for stepping on Purdue's Sasha Stefanovic. In the two full games without Griffin, who will return on Sunday at No. 18 Iowa, Feliz has willed the Illini to the finish line.
He scored 15 points in a win against Michigan and added seven rebounds and two assists. His play paved the way for Dosunmu's game-winning shot. On Thursday, Feliz turned on the jets in the second half, scoring 13 of his 17 points, including a stretch of six of the team's eight points in a pivotal 8-2 run.
“Dre does what Dre does," Underwood said. "You look down at the stat sheet every night after a game and you see how valuable he is in points to rebounds to assists and the ability to make really hard plays."
Feliz's teammates call him a bulldog. He's a 6-foot-2, 195-pound fighter who won't back down from the toughest opponent. Against Minnesota he grabbed defensive rebounds, put his head down and flew up the court, mentally unencumbered by the trees waiting on the other end, each hellbent on not allowing him to get a shot on the rim. Not that it much matters for Feliz. He attacks the rim with a recklessness, but shoots with grace and a soft roll that have ways of falling.
Defining what kind of shot, exactly, he gets on the rim is the tricky part. Is it a leaner? Runner? Floater? Layup? Ultimately, it doesn't matter. It's simply effective.
The points are well and good, but the seven rebounds are a sense of pride for Feliz and Underwood, and was important in Illinois getting nine more rebounds than Minnesota.
“The points just come from my teammates, I give all the credit to them because they always find me in transition or around the basket," Feliz said. "I take more pride in rebounding and helping the big guy like Kofi (Cockburn) because I know he works so hard blocking out the big men from the other team, so I’ve got to come and clean that up."
His 17 points were the most points he's scored in a single game since he had 16 on Nov. 26 against Lindenwood — when he was still in the starting lineup. Underwood likes Feliz's punch off the bench, prompting a swap of Feliz to the bench and Williams to the starting lineup. It wasn't an indictment of play as it was the ability to keep a steady ship at the first substitution.
“You want that spark plug," Underwood said. "You want that trigger of somebody who comes in and impacts the game, and is one of your better players and Dre is that. He impacts it on the glass, he impacts it on passes, he impacts it by scoring, he impacts it in transition. There’s not a piece of the game he doesn’t have a hand in impacting the game. It’s a huge part of what we do. Defensively, he can guard multiple guys because of his strength. He’s a very valuable piece to what we’re doing."
There's also an understanding of roles, which has been key to the streak and the Illini placing themselves in a tie for first place in the Big Ten. Feliz is at the heart of that role identification. Whatever he needs to do, he says, he'll do.
Feliz had six points in more than five minutes down the stretch in the second half against Minnesota, and it gave Illinois a 10-point lead that the team absolutely needed against the Gophers. But Feliz's game was best depicted with more than 15 minutes left. He drove to the lane on a fast break and hit a runner to give Illinois a 10-point lead. Thirty-six seconds later, he threw a lob to Ayo Dosunmu for a layup, and 18 seconds after that he crashed on Minnesota standout sophomore Daniel Oturu, stole the ball and was off to the races.
Two offensive rebounds on the same possession from Nichols later, Feliz ended up at the foul line and making all three free throws to give Illinois its largest lead of the night. There was a little bit of production from everywhere, and Feliz was right in the middle of it.
“I feel like we’re the kind of team that everybody can have the night," Feliz said. "For us, we don’t have only one player that can go get it. We have a lot of great players on this team. That’s what’s so good about us because one night can go Da’Monte, one night it’s Kofi, one night it’s Ayo, Trent (Frazier), Giorgi (Bezhanishvili), myself. We have a lot of guys who can go have a night, but for us to combine and come together and share the ball and play as a team, that’s what makes us great."
