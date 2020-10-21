Who’s new? Who’s gone? And who opted out? Get to know Illinois football ahead of Friday’s season opener at Wisconsin.

Illinois started 2-4 last season with especially disheartening losses to Eastern Michigan and Nebraska. Fans’ expectations were low.
But the Illini became one of the surprises of the Big Ten, upsetting Wisconsin and Michigan State as part of a four-game winning streak that catapulted them into their first bowl game since 2014.
While nothing is certain in a Big Ten season delayed and shortened because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Illinois is expected to take another step forward in coach Lovie Smith’s fifth season.
Here’s a primer on the 2020 Illini ahead of Friday’s season opener at Wisconsin.
Offensive line
Illinois has made strides up front in recent years and returns four starters (center Doug Kramer, left guard Kendrick Green and tackles Vederian Lowe and Alex Palczewski) with a combined 124 career starts. The Illini brought in Wofford transfer Blake Jeresaty, an FCS All-American at center, to play right guard, but he had season-ending shoulder surgery, leaving the job to former four-star recruit Verdis Brown. The main goal will be opening up a running game that averaged 3.8 yards per carry last season.
Weakest position group
Defensive line
Illinois’ run defense improved last season from 2018, when it ranked 122nd in the nation with 245.3 rushing yards allowed per game, but the Illini still struggled to contain mobile quarterbacks. They also lost four important players in Oluwole Betiku, Ayo Shogbonyo, Jamal Milan and Tymir Oliver. This will be a crucial season for senior end Isaiah Gay to prove himself. Look for tackle Roderick Perry, a graduate transfer from South Carolina State, to make an impact.
Player to watch
Quarterback Brandon Peters
Peters looked increasingly comfortable as last season wore on. After transferring from Michigan, he became the unquestioned starter in Champaign as a junior, throwing for 1,884 yards with 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions and completing 55.3% of his passes. His accuracy should improve with reliable targets such as Josh Imatorbhebhe, Donny Navarro and tight end Daniel Barker back.
