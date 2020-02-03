Why Illinois football coach Lovie Smith elected to split up the defensive line coaching duties

"We like the young group coming in, so we’ll give them more hands-on instruction," Smith said.

Davis comes to Illinois following two seasons at Hutchinson Community College where he had been promoted to associate head coach and co-defensive coordinator. Davis was a graduate assistant coach at Arkansas, his alma mater, for the 2014-16 seasons.

“We’re going to have to do things by committee, but it allows us to be a little bit more specific with our guys," Davis said. "Obviously we’re going to continue to work together, get together as a group and work certain drills and things of that sort. The nuances of the position can be even more detailed when the groups are smaller. The bigger the group, the more kids you’ve got to reach. By us having two coaches with two different positions, you can be a little more specific."

Lindsey spent three seasons at Western Kentucky, where he also tutored defensive ends and served as the recruiting coordinator before coming to Illinois. He will work with the defensive ends, citing the different blocks ends see compared to defensive tackles. For instance, defensive tackles might see more double teams than defensive ends. It's important, particularly for unseasoned players, to learn to approach each differently.