Why Illinois football coach Lovie Smith elected to split up the defensive line coaching duties

CHAMPAIGN — As Lovie Smith was finding the right puzzle pieces to fill out his coaching staff ahead of his fifth season as the Illinois football coach, he began to realize that the pieces wouldn't be the same as they were last season.
After former defensive line coach Austin Clark took a job with the Miami Dolphins, and safeties coach/defensive passing game coordinator Gill Byrd stepped away for personal reasons, Smith had to take stock of how he would fill the coaching vacancies. The defensive secondary has plenty of experience in cornerbacks Nate Hobbs and Tony Adams, and safety Sydney Brown.
The defensive line, though, has been hit hard by graduation and the departure of sacks leader Oluwole Betiku Jr. as an early entrant to the NFL Draft. That position group will be young and inexperienced next season, so Smith adjusted accordingly. He assigned Keynodo Hudson as defensive backs coach after being a cornerbacks coach in his first year on the Illinois coaching staff. Hudson will oversee the cornerbacks and safeties.
In an effort to give defensive linemen more hands-on coaching, Smith hired Al Davis as defensive tackles coach and Jimmy Lindsey as defensive ends coach last month. The goal is make things more digestible for younger players.
“I think you have a lot of options with your coaching staff on how you arrange it," Smith said on Monday. "I think you start over each year. Where we are, we’re going to have a lot of young defensive linemen. I thought it made sense. We have the back end, secondary-wise, we have guys who have played a lot of football back there. I thought it made sense in order to get our team better to have two guys and split up the defensive line."
Illinois returns 4.5 sacks along the defensive line. Out of last year's group, Jamal Milan (8.5 TFLs, 1 sack) and Tymir Oliver (4 TFLs, 1.5 sacks) ran out of eligibility, and defensive end Ayo Shogbonyo (9.5 TFLs, 2.5 sacks) stepped away from football. Betiku led Illinois with 13 TFLs and nine sacks.
Isaiah Gay (1 sack), Owen Carney (2 sacks), Jamal Woods (.5 sacks) and Calvin Avery (1 sack) are the only returning defensive linemen to have recorded a sack last season. The Illini stocked up on defensive linemen in the Class of 2019 and redshirted all of them, which includes defensive end Keith Randolph Jr., defensive tackle Moses Okpala and defensive end Seth Coleman. So far, Illinois has signed junior college defensive tackle Anthony Shipton, defensive end Cooper Davis, defensive tackle Tre'Von Riggins, defensive tackle Johnny Newton and defensive tackle Quinton McCoy.
"We like the young group coming in, so we’ll give them more hands-on instruction," Smith said.
Davis comes to Illinois following two seasons at Hutchinson Community College where he had been promoted to associate head coach and co-defensive coordinator. Davis was a graduate assistant coach at Arkansas, his alma mater, for the 2014-16 seasons.
“We’re going to have to do things by committee, but it allows us to be a little bit more specific with our guys," Davis said. "Obviously we’re going to continue to work together, get together as a group and work certain drills and things of that sort. The nuances of the position can be even more detailed when the groups are smaller. The bigger the group, the more kids you’ve got to reach. By us having two coaches with two different positions, you can be a little more specific."
Lindsey spent three seasons at Western Kentucky, where he also tutored defensive ends and served as the recruiting coordinator before coming to Illinois. He will work with the defensive ends, citing the different blocks ends see compared to defensive tackles. For instance, defensive tackles might see more double teams than defensive ends. It's important, particularly for unseasoned players, to learn to approach each differently.
“I think you can get more position-specific and you can really break it down and teach the fundamentals," Lindsey said.
