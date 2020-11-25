'You have to stay ready,' Danville native Julian Pearl taking advantage of his opportunities for Illinois

"We knew when you come in as a defensive end and start gaining weight, there's going to be a transition that you go through,' head coach Lovie Smith said. "I've liked everything he's done throughout the transition. First, accepting that role, 'this is what I'm going to be,' then start being the best that he can be. ... Once you keep working hard like that, all of a sudden you look up and you have a good football player who is just waiting for a chance to play."

He got his first career start last week against Nebraska and with no update on Palczewski, it's fair to assume Pearl, now at 310 pounds, will start against No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday.

“It was crazy," Pearl said last week. "It just felt crazy to be out there. I just felt like I was in high school again, taking snaps that were meaningful. It felt good to contribute."

Pearl was given a specific diet to continue to add the good kids of weight and he went about his business in doing so. He was looking at a photo of himself in high school two weeks ago and realized that his forearm now is as a big as his high school bicep was.