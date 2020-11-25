'You have to stay ready,' Danville native Julian Pearl taking advantage of his opportunities for Illinois

CHAMPAIGN — At some point as the letters flooded Julian Pearl's mailbox from college football teams, signaling their interest in the once-too-skinny Danville athlete, he realized his path forward was pretty clear.
Pearl liked basketball and was a standout at Danville High School, but the interest just wasn't there like it was for football. This required a recalibration of sort, and an easy one at that. Football was the road to travel and Illinois was the immediate destination.
He arrived in Champaign in the Class of 2018 as a 6-foot-6 defensive end listed on the roster at a generous 250 pounds, but he said he arrived closer to 235. That's not exactly a big defensive end considering teammate Bobby Roundtree, ahead of him on the depth chart, listed at 255. Pearl knew he had to gain and former defensive line coach Austin Clark continuously told him as much.
Pearl gained and gained and that eventually came with a position switch. He thought he'd move to a more traditional defensive tackle technique, but instead the coaches moved him to offensive tackle. Then, in the fourth game of his third year in the program, his number was called. Stalwart offensive tackle Alex Palczewski, in his 40th career start, suffered an injury against Rutgers on Nov. 14 and Pearl stepped into the fray.
"We knew when you come in as a defensive end and start gaining weight, there's going to be a transition that you go through,' head coach Lovie Smith said. "I've liked everything he's done throughout the transition. First, accepting that role, 'this is what I'm going to be,' then start being the best that he can be. ... Once you keep working hard like that, all of a sudden you look up and you have a good football player who is just waiting for a chance to play."
He got his first career start last week against Nebraska and with no update on Palczewski, it's fair to assume Pearl, now at 310 pounds, will start against No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday.
“It was crazy," Pearl said last week. "It just felt crazy to be out there. I just felt like I was in high school again, taking snaps that were meaningful. It felt good to contribute."
Pearl was given a specific diet to continue to add the good kids of weight and he went about his business in doing so. He was looking at a photo of himself in high school two weeks ago and realized that his forearm now is as a big as his high school bicep was.
But he still moves as well as he did before he started adding pounds. He was Illinois' highest-rated offensive lineman in the Nebraska game, according to Pro Football Focus.
“At first I was like, ‘I’m going to be super slow at three-whatever (pounds), but I’ve managed to keep a lot of the speed I had before so that’s great," Pearl said.
At some point during the one of many training camps this preseason with the on-again-off-again nature of the Big Ten season, offensive coordinator Rod Smith saw Pearl's light turn on. Two years ago if someone would have asked Smith if he saw this kind of production coming, he would have been hard-pressed to say yes. But things change and players develop.
"I saw Julian kind of flip the switch and become a man," Rod Smith said. "He was moving. He was playing with a physical-ness. He was doing everything we hoped he would be able to do. Is he clean? No. I tell you what, I know we can win with him. I know we can play with him. He proved it again Saturday. He went out there, played in Palcho’s place and I thought did a tremendous job."
Guard Kendrick Green, a converted defensive lineman himself, saw Pearl grow into his body and grow into an offensive lineman. When Pearl stepped into the game against Rutgers, his teammates didn't sugarcoat anything. A mistake was a mistake. Context was important but not an excuse.
They'd seen the progress and knew of Pearl's ability to deliver.
“At the beginning of training camp this year we were like, ‘Dang, he can actually play. If he got into the game it wouldn’t be a bad thing,'" Green said. "When Palcho was down, we knew Pearl was in. He knows what he’s doing. He knows football now. He’s a little bit more mature. His body is more mature. He’s ready to play. He’s doing pretty well, too."
Pearl had to learn to read the defense, all the way back to the safeties. His responsibility as a defensive lineman weren't as expansive and he didn't have quarterback Brandon Peters to keep upright when he was a defensive end. His play provides long-term optimism and additional depth to the tackle position, even if his appearance came sooner than expected.
“It’s something you have to be ready for, honestly," Pearl said. "You hate for that to have to happen like that but you have to be ready and you have to stay ready."
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25
