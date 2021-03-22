Illinois' Cockburn targeted in racist post after NCAA loss

Illinois center Kofi Cockburn dunks the ball during the first half of a first round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Drexel Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis .(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Loyola of Chicago's Jacob Hutson (22) shoots from between Illinois' Kofi Cockburn (21) and Andre Curbelo (5) during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Cockburn's post came a day after Ohio State's E.J. Liddell received threatening and insulting social media messages following the second-seeded Buckeyes' loss to No. 15 seed Oral Roberts. He posted images of the messages, including one that said “I hope you die I really do.” Other messages included racist insults.
“Honestly, what did I do to deserve this?” Liddell posted on Twitter. “I’m human.”
Ohio State has contacted police about the language directed at Liddell.
An school spokesman said Illinois is still gathering information before deciding whether to involve law enforcement.
The Loyola Chicago defense had the Illinois offense out of rhythm the entire game as the No. 8-seeded Ramblers upset the No.1-seeded Fighting Illini 71-58 on Sunday at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
