Illinois Elementary School Association calls off wrestling, volleyball state tournaments

ROCKFORD — The Illinois Elementary School Association state wrestling and volleyball tournaments that were scheduled to start Friday will not be held because of the threat of the coronavirus.

State wrestling was scheduled Friday and Saturday at the Convocation Center on the campus of Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. The first round of the seventh-grade volleyball tournament was scheduled for Friday at Bloomington Junior High, Pawnee Junior High, Decatur LSA and Normal Kingsley.

Steve Endsley, the IESA executive director said, "IESA received word from NIU late Wednesday evening that the University is mandating that our event not be held this weekend due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is indeed unprecedented not only for IESA but for many other organizations across the country faced with the difficult challenge of conducting events," Endsley said. "We are extremely sorry for the inconvenience and the disappointment. We are very disappointed for our athletes and schools who have worked very hard to participate in this event. At the same time, we take seriously our responsibility to help slow the spread of this disease."