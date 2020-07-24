Illinois Elementary School Association canceling fall sports because of COVID-19 concerns

The Illinois Elementary School Association announced on Friday that fall sports were canceled and there are no plans to reschedule them.
According to IESA Executive Director Steve Endsley, the IESA Board unanimously approved to cancel the regular season and IESA state series in the sports of boys and girls golf, boys baseball, girls softball, and boys and girls cross-country for the 2020-21 school year.
"There are no plans to try and re-schedule the activities or conduct them later in the school year in part due to if and when high schools in Illinois play their contests," Endsley said.
Endsley said the decision came after much discussion and he knows some will applaud it and some will be strongly opposed. He said mandate from the Illinois Department of Public Health that there can be no physical contact between athletes and that students must be socially distanced makes the administration and conduct of games and contests difficult and, in some cases, impossible to adhere to the mandates.
"While there are plenty of youth league baseball and softball teams playing games and tournaments this summer, many are not adhering to the same stringent guidelines," Endsley said. "Because summer leagues and travel ball are taking place, this may make the decision of the IESA Board of Directors seem odd. The difference is that schools will be held to the IDPH mandates and the youth summer contests are not.
Endsley said he recognizes the important role athletics play, but said it doesn't rise above the health and safety of everyone involved.
"Activities, despite their importance in the development of students, can never take precedence over the health and safety of those same students as well as the health and safety of contest officials, game management, and parents/fans who attend contests," Endsley said. "The IESA Board of Directors made a difficult decision but in the end they simply felt that there are too many unknowns to proceed safely at this level of play."
Girls softball practice was scheduled to start July 27. The baseball and cross-country seasons were scheduled to start August 3. The Board delayed any decision on girls basketball.
The first day of girls basketball practice is scheduled for August 31. The Board will meet again in late August to make a decision regarding girls basketball.
The Board did review and approve a plan submitted by the Speech Advisory Committee that allows schools to hold their own speech contest during the upcoming school year. Schools that participate in speech will receive information at a later date.
No decisions regarding any other activities were made.
