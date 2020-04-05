Illinois Elementary School Association cancels spring state series because of coronavirus pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Elementary School Association (IESA) announced it has canceled all spring state series activities because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The IESA's spring state events were bowling, scholastic bowl, all remaining music contests, and track and field. They will not be rescheduled.

"This is sad day for all of us associated with the IESA, our students, and our member schools," said Steve Endsley, IESA Executive Director. "The last thing we want to do is cancel events which impact students and schools."

The bowling state series, the scholastic bowl state series, and the music events were scheduled to take place before the end of Governor J.B. Pritker's mandated stay-at-home order is scheduled to end on April 30.

The sectional track and field meets were scheduled for May 8-9 (seventh grade) and May 15-16 (eighth grade), with the state meets scheduled for May 15-16 (seventh grade) and May 22-23 (eighth grade).