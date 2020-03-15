Illinois Elementary School Association cancels volleyball state tournament

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Elementary School Association, which last week postponed the seventh-grade state volleyball tournament and the eighth grade post-season, has now canceled the eighth grade tournaments because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Decatur Lutheran, Monticello, Taylorville and Casey-Westfield were among the teams in the seventh-grade volleyball tournament.

"We know that many will not find this decision to be appropriate and/or in the best interest of the student-athlete," IESA executive director Steve Endsley said. "We understand your athletes have practiced, overcome adverse situations throughout the season, made sacrifices and have grown as students and athletes to get to this point to feel like it is being taken away from them."

The remaining IESA state series for the 2019-20 school year — Bowling, Music Organizational Contests, Scholastic Bowl and Track & Field — are planned to be conducted as scheduled.

"We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and will communicate the status of the state series for our membership as we get closer to each event," Endsley said.

