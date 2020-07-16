Illinois Elementary School Association will announce status of sports and activities on July 24

The IESA Board of Directors met via a Zoom conference call on Wednesday to "discuss the possibility/practicality of holding IESA activities" this year, specifically the fall activities of golf, softball, baseball, cross-country and girls basketball. Also included on the call was the IHA Executive Director Craig Anderson.

According to IESA Executive Director Steve Endsley, several emails have been sent to the Governor's Office and Illinois Department of Public Health seeking guidance regarding interscholastic activity participation and health and safety requirements, but they haven't been answered.

"Our goal is to return to play, but as an education-based organization, we must always take into account the health, safety, and well-being of students" said Steve Endsley, IESA Executive Director. "Because of the ever-changing landscape, the IESA Board simply felt that until we receive answers, it would not be prudent at this time to make a decision to cancel fall activities knowing that a decision like that is devastating to the very students and schools IESA serves. An update on the status of fall activities will be sent to the membership no later than July 24."