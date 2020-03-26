Illinois golf courses shut down after a reversal from state officials
Illinois golf courses shut down after a reversal from state officials

CHICAGO — State officials have reversed course and decided to shut down golf courses in Illinois.

The governor’s office revised its stay-at-home executive order Thursday. While restaurants and liquor stores can remain open, recreational sports businesses — including golf courses — are “not considered essential businesses” amid the shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.

That message was delivered to golf industry professionals in a letter late Thursday afternoon. The letter was signed by four groups, including the Illinois Section PGA and Chicago District Golf Association.

The decision is a blow to the golf industry, which is reeling from the effects of COVID-19, and golfers who believe they can maintain a safe social distance while playing.

