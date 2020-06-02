You are the owner of this article.
Illinois High School Association asks for patience while Illinois Department of Public Health considers 'Return to Play' guidelines
Illinois High School Association asks for patience while Illinois Department of Public Health considers 'Return to Play' guidelines

BLOOMINGTON — An eagerly awaited statewide meeting between the Illinois High School Association and athletic directors scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed again.

IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson indicated in a statement that more time was needed as the IHSA collaborates with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) to optimize safety.

“I recognize that IHSA schools, students and coaches are anxious for the IHSA Return To Play Guidelines to be released," Anderson said in the statement. "In many ways, they represent the first step in a return to normalcy as we continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic."

The IHSA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee developed guidelines and "worked in good faith" with IDPH, which is reviewing the IHSA guidelines, but has not set a date for announcing its opinion of them.

"IDPH approval is vital in this process," Anderson continued, "and we understand and respect that they have pressing statewide issues to resolve that take precedence over high school sports.

"Quarantine has been a test of patience, and now we ask our IHSA community for just a bit more of it as we collaborate with IDPH to finalize these Return To Play Guidelines.

"We understand that the return of athletics is important to our high school students from a physical, mental and emotional perspective, but we also recognize that we must be in full accord with IDPH to maximize safety and help avoid any setbacks in reuniting our students with their coaches.”

