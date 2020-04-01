Illinois High School Association 'optimistic' about return of spring sports

Barnes says he knows a lot of his players are still working out on their own but getting his team back to where they once were won't come overnight.

"That would be a good thing if that could happen," the Little Giants coach said of not cancelling spring sports. "You're not going to get a lot of time because they're going to have to play right away.

"Just get back into the routine as quick as possible.

The IHSA, however, will follow the guidelines set in place by state educational and health department bodies along with the state government's approval. Another extended shelter-in-place period or the permanent closure of Illinois schools would end any chance of spring athletics.

"We are also realistic in recognizing that any further school postponements, or the cessation of physical school attendance for the remainder of the year, will almost certainly result in the cancellation of all remaining IHSA sports and activities this school year," Anderson said in the statement.

Spring postseasons were scheduled to start on May 8 with girls soccer regionals. Baseball and softball regionals were to begin May 18, while sectionals for girls track & field were slated to be May 12, boys track & field were May 20 and boys lacrosse landed on May 22.