Illinois high school wrestling is changing its match limits, and it will alter the sport

The change could allow the Panthers to return to the nationally renowned Ironman tournament in Ohio that annually features many of the best wrestlers in the nation.

"I wouldn't want to take my full team out there right now," Miller said. "I have a few guys that would really benefit from being out there. But I can't say my full team is at that level. They need to be out there competing. What we can do with that new (rule) is put that tournament on our schedule and only take three or four guys out there and it doesn't affect us anymore."

The elite wrestlers should benefit.

"It evens the playing field for elite individuals that aren't in elite large tournaments and may only get two or three matches in a tournament that we attend as a team, due to smaller brackets and a first round bye," said Illini Bluffs coach Shawn O'Connor. "With today's structure one, of my better kids may not reach the 35 or 40 win mark based on our schedule. This keeps them from earning critical seeding points for the state tournament."

Notre Dame is one of those teams that has top individuals -- led by 1A top-ranked 126-pounder Tristan Daugherty and sixth-ranked 132-pounder Grant Peterson -- but cannot fill all 14 weights.

