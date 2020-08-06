Illinois will test athletes daily in hopes of containing the spread of the coronavirus and kicking off the football season

Athletes in various conferences, notably the Big Ten and Pac-12, have publicly demanded increased testing and third-party oversight. Whitman said he wasn’t aware of any Illinois athletes who were part of the College Athlete Unity group of more than 1,000 Big Ten athletes who penned a letter of demands.

Illinois announced last week 14% of its 164 athletes on campus had tested positive for COVID-19 since returning in June, including 18 football players. Twelve athletes, whose sports weren’t identified, tested positive upon returning to campus and were quarantined before coming into contact with others, Whitman said.

Six percent of athletes contracted the virus after returning to campus through “community spread,” Whitman said, noting they did not identify a point of spread through workouts at athletic facilities. Three athletes are currently recovering from the virus, but none has been hospitalized.

“We never felt like we were in a surge,” Whitman said.

The finances of testing has become an issue between universities with more resources and smaller programs that lack the funds. Whitman said the university will absorb the costs of testing athletes.

Illinois will require every student and faculty member meeting for in-person classes on campus to take two tests per week.