Impact of Title IX pioneering women still felt today in Central Illinois

When members of the inaugural Millikin women’s basketball team got together in May, they were celebrating more than just 50 years of the school’s first women’s basketball team that began play in 1970.

They were celebrating women’s athletics and Title IX, too.

While Millikin’s inaugural team began play two years before Title IX, the impact of the watershed law on women’s sports has been felt at Millikin, and across Central Illinois, the state and the nation for 50 years now.

Originally intended to be a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the women's basketball team in 1970, COVID-19 delayed the project by two years, putting it perfectly in line with the 50th anniversary of the passage of Title IX.

On June 23, 1972, a federal civil rights law called Title IX was signed into law in the United States by President Richard M. Nixon, stating: "No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from the participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance."

Those 38 words helped create gender equality in sport in America. Before Title IX, women were not nearly as supported as male athletes — there were few organized sporting events for women at the high school and collegiate levels. But after, no longer were women excluded from programs or denied the benefits for the athletic programs “on the basis of sex.”

Title IX challenged the long-standing notion that sports belonged to men. And its effects were felt both in the short term and over the half-century that has followed. The impact of Title IX on women’s ability to play sports has been enormous. It made it possible for women to play interscholastic, collegiate and professional sports.

Millikin reunion

During the Millikin women’s basketball team reunion in May, the genesis of that team was recounted and applauded. Thanks to the dedication of coach Harriett Crannell — Millikin's physical education professor from 1967-1994, who repeatedly met with administrators to get funding for a team — women’s athletics took off.

Previously, women participated in sports on campus through the Women's Athletic Association (WAA).

At the event, which included the naming of Griswold Center's court after former head women's basketball coach Lori Kerans, current head coach Olivia Lett showed the team's award night highlight montage from a 23-7 season that saw the Big Blue win two NCAA Tournament games — their first NCAA appearance since the 2004-05 season when Millikin was DIII national champions.

The video was moving for Martha (Rainous) Goller, a 1972 Millikin graduate, and member of the original 1970 Big Blue women's basketball team.

"They really cared and I could definitely see the family in it,” Goller said in a Herald & Review story published in May. “They were everything a good basketball team needs to be."

Lett became the program's third head coach in 2018, taking over for Kerans, who led the program for 32 seasons. The reunion was Lett's first time meeting some of the trailblazers of the program who had played under Crannell, the program's first coach.

The excitement around the first seasons was hard to contain.

"I think we were so happy to play that we would have paid them to be able to play," said Nelle Bradford, a member of the inaugural team. "In a way, we did because we didn't have anything at the start. We didn't have any instruction or any background. We just liked to play."

Bradford's parents were supportive of her sporting endeavors as a child and attended the first women's games.

"In my mind, I never felt that I was being discriminated against. (My parents) always told me that if I wanted to play a sport, that I should go play," Bradford said. "My parents came to every game and they were about two of the five people that were there in the stands. My mom was an incredibly enthusiastic person so she was cheering for us, but you don't play for the people in the stands. We played for each other."

Crannell's impact

Crannell coached the women's team from 1970 to 1986, leading Big Blue to its first NCAA DIII tournament appearance in 1982.

"She would run us to death and made us pass a thousand times," said Pat (McCormick) Winn, a 1973 graduate and member of the team. "That was great and what we needed. She was strict and thank goodness because we needed it. We were scrappers.

"I'm 71 and she is probably the person that left the biggest imprint on my life, besides my parents. She was a mentor and a coach and she was a friend. She understood and if you needed anything that you could go to her."

Crannell was a mentor to Bradford, who continued her athletics career after graduating.

"I played golf for a couple years after this at Hilton Head and I ended up not qualifying for the LPGA," Bradford said. "I was footloose for those years afterward and I would talk to her about what I should do next. She gave me some good ideas and thoughts and that's how she influenced us all. She expected us to do our best and that didn't necessarily mean win."

Marcia Morey story

Another highlight of the May event was a special showing at the Avon Theater. U.S. Olympian and Millikin graduate Marcia Morey hosted a showing of the 2016 documentary “The Last Gold” that highlights the members of the 1976 women's Olympic swim team, of which Morey was a member.

Considered one of the greatest untold stories in Olympic history by some, "The Last Gold" details the efforts of the women's 1976 U.S. Olympic swim team. After an entire competition of disappointing results, winning no races and facing critical media that heaped on additional pressure, the U.S. women rallied together to do as a team what they could not do individually: win gold.

Morey graduated from Millikin University summa cum laude in 1978 with a degree in American Studies. She was a world class swimmer and still holds Millikin records in the 1,000 and 1,600 freestyle and the 100 and 200 breaststroke, which are the longest-held swimming records at Millikin.

Morey received the Millikin Young Alumnus award in 1985 and was inducted into the Millikin Athletic Hall of Fame that same year. She was a member of the Hall of Fame's selection committee from 2001 to 2003, and was awarded a Centennial Medallion in 2003. She was co-captain of the 1976 U.S. Olympic women's swimming team which competed in Montreal.

"This movie is not about me at all," Morey said at the showing. "It was about the effort this team made in the face of incredible odds 40 years ago. It's also about what happened when a government used athletes to represent the power of East Germany."

University of Illinois

At the University of Illinois, Dr. Karol Kahrs was a huge advocate for women’s sports and Title IX.

Kahrs is credited with leading Illinois’ efforts to incorporate women's athletics into the varsity sports program. Before her death in 2021, she set the ground work for what today is a strong women’s athletic program at Illinois.

Kahrs began her career at Illinois in 1966 as an instructor in the College of Physical Education and spent many years coaching women’s sports.

In 1974, she moved to the UI Athletics Department to develop the University’s women’s intercollegiate athletics program as Title IX helped lead to changes in women’s sports nationally.

At Illinois, Dr. Kahrs was promoted to associate athletics director and senior woman administrator. She served as the first chairperson of the Big Ten Women’s Athletic Administrators from 1974-76, and was a member of the committee that submitted the initial proposal to add women’s athletics to the conference in 1981.

She was instrumental in leading the way for women's sports to be integrated into the Big Ten Conference for the 1981-82 school year.

The University of Illinois now sponsors 11 women's varsity sports teams comprised of 220 female student-athletes on varsity rosters for the 2021-22 school year, according to Illinois Athletics.

The first year of competition for women's varsity sports on the UI campus came during the 1974-75 season with volleyball, basketball, gymnastics, swimming and diving, indoor track and field, outdoor track and field, golf and tennis. Cross country started in the fall of 1978, soccer began in 1997 and softball started in the spring of 2001. Seventeen women have been inducted into the UI Athletics Hall of Fame.

Kahrs was inducted into the Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame in 2017 after serving the university for 36 years, including 30 years in the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics.

Women’s athletics were forever changed and remain strong thanks to Title IX pioneers like Millikin’s Harriett Crannell and Marcia Morey, among many others, and Illinois’ Karol Kahrs.

Now it will be up to new women’s coaches and administrators to carry the torch and help grow women’s athletics, as well as making sure no ground is lost in the next 50 years.

Jerry Smith is the sports planning editor for Illinois and Indiana newspapers. Herald & Review sports reporter Matthew Flaten contributed to this story.

