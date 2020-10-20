Is the front office set up for a transition? How will David Ross do in Year 2 at the helm? 4 questions about Chicago Cubs management heading into 2021.

Epstein made changes in the Cubs’ scouting and player development departments in 2019, sensing it was time to upgrade or change the philosophy in those areas. It also paved the way for an eventual transition, with the major league club seeking more help from within the organization with the eventual inability to retain their potential high-profile players before free agency.

2. Can we assume general manager Jed Hoyer is the successor when Theo Epstein leaves?

All the dots connect to Jed Hoyer, who served two seasons as a GM with San Diego Padres (2010-11) before he joined the Cubs and was reunited with Theo Epstein.

Hoyer is entrenched in all facets and changes in the baseball operations department, so a potential transition should be smooth. Two former staffers who worked with Hoyer in other organizations praised his ability to collect information from other teams, an asset in the competitive nature of the game.

There are several worthy candidates from other teams. But elevating Hoyer will allow Dan Kantrovitz, the vice president of scouting, and Matt Dorey, the director of player development, more time to develop in their roles with a smaller staff because of COVID-19 related layoffs.

3. Why were players gushing about the work of first-year manager David Ross?