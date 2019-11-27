It’s another Thanksgiving in Detroit for the Bears — but this one has a much different vibe

So much has changed for the Bears between then and now. The 2019 season has so little to do with anything that happened during the 2018 thrill ride.

Yet as the Bears return to Detroit for another Thanksgiving gathering, they can draw on certain lessons from a year ago. First and foremost, in a season like this, the need to retain that grinder mentality remains paramount.

Nagy was asked Tuesday for his fondest memories of last Thanksgiving, and he made a point to call attention to how sluggish last year’s game was and how his team fought through that.

“I just specifically remember how tired and beat down we were at that point in time,” Nagy said. “It was a very lethargic game last year. You could feel the lack of energy, the low energy.”

Added left tackle Charles Leno: “It was a nasty game. I think people in the stands are still yawning if I’m not mistaken.”

That only added to the Bears’ fulfillment in finding something extra when they had so little left in the tank. That win, by the way, came on the road with backup quarterback Chase Daniel playing the whole game. And it offered proof of a special quality that team had within itself.

“We showed resolve,” Nagy said.