‘It’s hard for me to think what a normal offseason is’: Cubs pitcher Danny Hultzen hopes to prove he’s durable and find consistency

“I’ve had a lot of different offseasons and just tried to take advantage of coming into this year with what my experience last year taught me and using that to fuel what I want to do this year,” Hultzen said.

Hultzen threw 15 pitches against the Diamondbacks, with his fastball topping out at 95 mph. Hultzen bounced an 83-mph breaking pitch in the dirt to fool Andy Young for his first strikeout.

The experience he’s gained while training and rehabbing have helped him prepare properly for this season.

“We’re not models in here,” said the 6-foot-3, 210-pound Hultzen. “We’re not trying to get big and strong. I was at a certain point in my career that I thought being big and strong, looking good in a uniform was what made you good in baseball. My experiences showed me that works for some guys but doesn’t work for other guys.

“Trying to work hard to try to squat 450 pounds really doesn’t work for me anymore. Squatting and moving properly is the way that translates back onto the field. And shifting that type of thinking has helped me over the last couple years.”

Hultzen was taken off the 40-man roster after the 2019 season but was eager to re-sign with the Cubs because of the familiarity with the organization.