‘It’s hard for me to think what a normal offseason is’: Cubs pitcher Danny Hultzen hopes to prove he’s durable and find consistency

After missing two full seasons because of arm injuries, Cubs left-hander Danny Hultzen welcomes the next challenge of his career.
The durability of Hultzen’s left shoulder will be tested with Major League Baseball’s new rules governing minimum batters faced for pitchers and expanding the days they must spend on the injured list.
“I’m excited for that,” said Hultzen, who pitched one scoreless inning Sunday against the Diamondbacks in his exhibition debut. “Having my career mostly be as a starter, I’m used to facing a lot of guys. And pitching last year occasionally for one or two batters was an adjustment.
“I’m looking forward to have that, even if it’s to come in for one batter at the end of innings. I’m used to facing more batters at a time.”
Hultzen, 30, eventually will need to show he can pitch on consecutive days and remain durable. Relievers now must face a minimum of three batters or finish an inning. The minimum time pitchers must spend on the injured list was expanded from 10 to 15 days to prevent teams from manipulating the injured list.
“How he holds up is really going to be a big determination because his stuff is real,” manager David Ross said earlier this spring. “When he’s rested up and ready, he’s got some interesting stuff for righties and lefties.
“I like Danny. He’s great and willing to do anything for the club. He wants to put his best foot forward, and he’s been through a lot of adversity. I’m anxious to see how he plays and can contribute to our group.”
Hultzen didn’t pitch on consecutive days in any of his 14 appearances with Triple-A Iowa and six games with the Cubs last season. He pitched one inning on three occasions with the Cubs in September, striking out three and allowing one hit in his major league debut against the Brewers on Sept. 8.
But Hultzen, who made his major league debut more than eight years after being picked second overall by the Mariners in 2011, is aiming higher this time around.
Hultzen believes he can make a long-term impact on the Cubs’ bullpen despite the team’s intent to place him on a deliberate program to maintain his health.
“It’s hard for me to think what a normal offseason is,” Hultzen said three weeks ago. “Every season has been different for me, whether it’s recovering from surgery or planning to pitch that year or planning to stick around.”
Hultzen missed all of 2014 due to surgery to repair a torn labrum and rotator cuff. Recurring ailments in 2015-16 limited him to five minor league games and his subsequent release from the Mariners. Hultzen spent the 2017 season completing his history degree at the University of Virginia while rehabbing his shoulder and serving as an assistant for the baseball team. The Cubs took a flier on him in 2018.
“I’ve had a lot of different offseasons and just tried to take advantage of coming into this year with what my experience last year taught me and using that to fuel what I want to do this year,” Hultzen said.
Hultzen threw 15 pitches against the Diamondbacks, with his fastball topping out at 95 mph. Hultzen bounced an 83-mph breaking pitch in the dirt to fool Andy Young for his first strikeout.
The experience he’s gained while training and rehabbing have helped him prepare properly for this season.
“We’re not models in here,” said the 6-foot-3, 210-pound Hultzen. “We’re not trying to get big and strong. I was at a certain point in my career that I thought being big and strong, looking good in a uniform was what made you good in baseball. My experiences showed me that works for some guys but doesn’t work for other guys.
“Trying to work hard to try to squat 450 pounds really doesn’t work for me anymore. Squatting and moving properly is the way that translates back onto the field. And shifting that type of thinking has helped me over the last couple years.”
Hultzen was taken off the 40-man roster after the 2019 season but was eager to re-sign with the Cubs because of the familiarity with the organization.
“The Cubs have been unbelievable to me, and the good relationships I have with all these guys is something I didn’t want to change,” Hultzen said. “It’s a good point there are familiar faces, which I’m very happy with.
“Keeping things in perspective, I was happy to be taken off the roster. That was tough, but at the end of the day, it didn’t matter for me.”
