It’s too soon to tell if Mitch Trubisky can put together a comeback season, but the Bears QB earned the right to celebrate a comeback win over the Lions

There are still 15 games to play -- some against opponents likely tougher than the Lions-- before it’s known if this season will be about Trubisky’s comeback. About how he didn’t give up when the Bears brought in his potential replacement in Nick Foles. About how he stepped up his offseason work when they declined his fifth-year option for 2021, forcing him to consider his future might be somewhere other than with the team that drafted him with the No. 2 pick in 2017.

On Tuesday, Bears coach Matt Nagy will go over all of Sunday’s film with his players, showing them the “good, bad and ugly” clips to make sure they don’t “deodorize” where they need to improve.

That will include how the Bears went 0-for-6 on third-down conversions in the first half and 2-for-11 in the game. Or how Trubisky was out of sync with his receivers early, making a risky decision on a near interception to Allen Robinson on third down during one-second quarter drive and missing Jimmy Graham and Cole Kmet on back-to-back tries into the end zone later in the quarter. Or how Trey Flowers sacked Trubisky for an 18-yard loss and forced him to fumble to end a fourth-quarter drive.

But Trubisky also refused to let his team wilt in the face of a 17-point deficit, making the plays needed for the Bears to score 21 points in the fourth quarter for the first time since 2014.