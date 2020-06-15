'It's a blow to Peoria': End of an era for IHSA boys basketball state finals

Longtime Peoria coaching legend Chuck Westendorf was on the bench for the four AA titles with the Rams and Central. Plus, Manual's first two state championships in Champaign, so he's seen both cities on display.

"Initially when everything was at Champaign, that was really a great place to go," Westendorf said, "and coming out of the tunnel. With the Big Ten (Conference) and all the teams that played there and (Illinois') tradition through the years, that was a great experience for our kids.

"Then we came to Peoria and we were fortunate enough to have a team good enough to get in the tournament, that was a whole other level. It was different in that, you looked in the arena and you saw a lot of familiar faces. I thought it really brought the city of Peoria together rooting for their Peoria team."

But it wasn't just the city of Peoria schools filling the stands.

Peoria-area small-schools such as Hall, Peoria Christian, Illinois Valley Central, Illini Central and Brimfield all brought large contingents of fans -- sometimes what seemed like their entire communities -- for a state finals experience.