Javier Baez admits he was one of several Cubs who weren’t totally ready before games: ‘You can lose in the first inning’

“We had a lot of optional things, not mandatory,” Baez said. “And everybody kind of sat back on that -- including me. I wasn’t really going out there and preparing (before) the game. I was getting ready during the game, which is not good.

“This year, before the games, we got to be out there as a team -- stretch as a team and be together as a team so we can play together.”

Baez said there are enough leaders to police teammates.

“You can lose the game in the first inning,” Baez said. “When you’re not ready and the other team scores by something simple, I feel like it’s because of that.

“We weren’t ready. We weren’t ready to throw the first pitch because nobody was loose. We’re going to make sure everybody is outside, everybody is doing their routine and getting ready for the game.”

Baez, who has yet to take live batting practice, said his left hand feels fine after missing the final four weeks of the 2019 season with a hairline fracture. He still managed to hit 29 home runs and 85 RBIs last season.