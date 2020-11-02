Javon Wims likely will face a fine — if not worse — for his ‘selfish’ punch. And he has to deal with the disappointment of Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy.

On his postgame Zoom call with reporters, Nagy said he still hadn’t seen what happened, but from what he heard, it was “completely unacceptable.”

“We’ve talked to him and told him that that’s not how things go here,” Nagy said. “One of Javon’s strengths is his character, who he is as a person. He’s since apologized. … There’s no part of that in this game.

“Again, I still haven’t seen it, but from what I’ve heard, it’s not good. That’s not how we roll here. We’ll be talking to him.”

What made Wims’ actions worse was that the unnecessary-roughness penalty gave the Bears second-and-20 from their 21-yard line rather than second-and-5. Foles then threw an interception to Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore on the next play.

Eight plays later, Wil Lutz made a 39-yard field goal to give the Saints a 16-13 lead.

“You go from second-and-5 to second-and-20, that’s hard,” Nagy said. “It’s a tie game and you have an opportunity to do some things, and we go the other way. And then on top of that, we have that stuff that goes on. I felt like it took the sting out, the fire, for a little bit.