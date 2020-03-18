Joe Maddon hopes MLB will experiment with new rules and ideas when it returns from coronavirus hiatus

Baseball will be back at some point in 2020, Joe Maddon firmly believes.
And when it does from the coronavirus hiatus, the Angels manager hopes it can experiment with new rules and ideas in what is expected to be a shortened season, including the possibility of scheduling postseason games at neutral sites.
“I believe it may not incorporate a full 162 (game schedule), but I believe we’ll play a pretty full major league season,” Maddon said on a conference call, adding it was a "perfect time for MLB to incorporate thoughts of (new) methods they want to utilize.”
MLB already planned to implement a new rule making relievers either pitch to three batters or finish an inning. The rule was scheduled to go into effect in spring training last week before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Maddon doesn’t know when the season will return, though it will be mid-to-late May at the earliest, and possibly longer. Though he considers himself a “traditionalist,” Maddon hopes MLB changes things up, at least for this season, even at the expense of irking those who abhor change.
“It’s a perfect time to create a different method that should (bring in) new and younger fans,” he said. “I think the traditionalists just want to see the game, period.”
Playing games in empty stadiums during the re-start of the 2020 season is fine, he said, “just to get us back out there visually… so a game can be seen again."
Then it’s time to try some new things.
“Under those circumstances I would be all for players being mic’d up, like that game where (Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo) did during our spring training game," he said. "I think that would be entertaining and interesting. I think the 20-second clock (between pitches), it would be a perfect time to have that implemented. Things of that nature, like adding the runner on second base (to start) the 12th inning.
“There are so many opportunities now to experiment with the adjustments that we’ve been looking for in the past," Maddon said. "Just throw them out there. Implement them right now.
"You have the perfect audience both watching from afar, as well as the players and coaches and managers. We’re in. Whatever it takes to get this thing rolling again and make it interesting and definitely not lose the season.”
If the season begins in late spring or early summer and lasts into November, obviously it could be difficult for some cities to host postseason games due to the weather. If that scenario comes to fruition, Maddon would like to see a “neutral site playoff system” where games are played in warm weather cities or in stadiums with retractable roofs.
“Everybody would be champing at the bit (to play) that no one would complain about anything,” he said. “They’re just going to want to get back out there and understand how fortunate we are to do what we do… There are so many adjustments that are out there, this is the perfect opportunity, the perfect petri dish to experiment with right now to find out what we like, and what we don’t like, and move it forward from there.”
Maddon said he currently is living in his RV in Tempe, waiting for word on when things will start up again. He was concerned about his 87-year-old mother, Beanie, who lives in Hazleton, Penn., and hoped everyone would take the social distancing rules seriously.
“We should take this respite, take this reset button, and be helpful to society at large,” he said. “And in the meantime, figure out some things about yourself.
"I’ll tell you one thing I figured out real fast: I don’t want to retire any time soon. That was apparent within the first couple days (of the shutdown). When you get to 66 and decide to retire, the main (attraction) about retiring is going to play golf every day and hanging out and just going to see your buddies or whatever?
"No. Not attractive whatsoever. So there are a lot of things to figure out in these circumstances, and that’s what we should be trying to do -- look for the positives and try to gleam something from this moment, while we’re doing the right things for everybody else.”