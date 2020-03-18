Joe Maddon hopes MLB will experiment with new rules and ideas when it returns from coronavirus hiatus

“Everybody would be champing at the bit (to play) that no one would complain about anything,” he said. “They’re just going to want to get back out there and understand how fortunate we are to do what we do… There are so many adjustments that are out there, this is the perfect opportunity, the perfect petri dish to experiment with right now to find out what we like, and what we don’t like, and move it forward from there.”

Maddon said he currently is living in his RV in Tempe, waiting for word on when things will start up again. He was concerned about his 87-year-old mother, Beanie, who lives in Hazleton, Penn., and hoped everyone would take the social distancing rules seriously.

“We should take this respite, take this reset button, and be helpful to society at large,” he said. “And in the meantime, figure out some things about yourself.

"I’ll tell you one thing I figured out real fast: I don’t want to retire any time soon. That was apparent within the first couple days (of the shutdown). When you get to 66 and decide to retire, the main (attraction) about retiring is going to play golf every day and hanging out and just going to see your buddies or whatever?

"No. Not attractive whatsoever. So there are a lot of things to figure out in these circumstances, and that’s what we should be trying to do -- look for the positives and try to gleam something from this moment, while we’re doing the right things for everybody else.”

