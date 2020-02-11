Joe Maddon says the Cubs ‘wanted to change everything’ and cites his loss of power as reasons behind his departure

Two seasons after leading the Cubs to their first World Series title since 1908, manager Joe Maddon started to notice much of the power he once wielded was taken away.

And after failing to advance to the playoffs in 2019, Maddon realized the decision to part ways with the Cubs after five seasons was best for both parties.

Maddon in an interview with ESPN elaborated on the “philosophical differences” between him and team President Theo Epstein that led to his eventual return to the Angels as manager.

“After ‘18 going into ‘19, they wanted to change everything,” Maddon told ESPN.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The changes involved the firing of two coaches -- hitting coach Chili Davis and pitching coach Jim Hickey -- and the addition of newcomers with no connection to Maddon who were added to his staff after the Cubs collapsed late in the season before losing to the Rockies in the wild-card game.

“They wanted to control more of what was occurring in just about everything,” said Maddon, whose beliefs in traditional methods last season didn’t mesh with the team’s increased analytical support.