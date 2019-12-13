3 keys for the Bears to beat the Packers on Sunday at Lambeau Field

Fourteen weeks after the Bears and Packers opened the NFL’s 100th season in prime time, the rivals will meet again Sunday at Lambeau Field. Both teams are in much different positions than they were when the season began.

The Packers, at 10-3, lead the NFC North and hope to earn a first-round bye in the playoffs. The Bears, meanwhile, are striving to keep meaning in their 2019 season for as long as possible. Matt Nagy’s team also heads to Green Bay with the momentum of a three-game winning streak.

Can the Bears win their fourth in a row? Here are three keys for Sunday’s game.

1. Red alert! Be efficient inside the 20 on offense.

Pregame analysis: Bears fans remember the frustration of Sept. 5. All the buildup. All the anticipation. The grand visions. And then the Bears delivered an offensive effort that produced only 254 yards and no touchdowns. Worst of all, with new life in the fourth quarter and a chance to finish a game-tying drive, Mitch Trubisky stared down Allen Robinson and threw an interception in the red zone with two minutes left.