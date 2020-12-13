Khalil Mack gives the Chicago Bears defense an early spark as they wreak havoc on the depleted Houston Texans: ‘The whole team feeds off him when he makes big plays’

Khalil Mack popped up with the football in one hand and led a herd of Chicago Bears defensive players to the Soldier Field end zone to pose, arms crossed and muscles flexed, in front of a CBS camera.
The 35-yard sprint for a 10-second celebration didn’t seem over the top for a Bears defense in need of a spark after two straight weeks of poor performances.
A week after Mack didn’t show up in the defensive stats against the Detroit Lions except for a sack wiped out by a teammate’s penalty, the Bears outside linebacker made sure his imprint was visible Sunday in the 36-7 victory over the Houston Texans.
The group photo celebration came after he ripped the ball from running back Duke Johnson on the Texans’ second drive and jumped on it for a fumble recovery. He also sacked Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson in the end zone for a second-quarter safety.
It was one of seven Bears sacks, their most since they had eight on Nov. 20, 2005, against the Carolina Panthers. They sacked Watson six times — the most a team has had against him this year — and inside linebacker Roquan Smith also took down backup quarterback A.J. McCarron for a loss of 13 yards when Watson briefly was sidelined.
“It was awesome, especially against a very mobile quarterback in Watson,” Smith said. “Not many people get to sack him often. But I just felt like it was relentless pursuit from everyone — D-line, linebackers. Good things happen when we hustle to the ball.”
The Texans’ seven points were a season low for a Bears opponent, and their 263 total yards were the second-lowest against the Bears behind the Tennessee Titans’ 228.
Yes, it came against a Texans offense that was missing wide receivers Brandin Cooks (foot/neck), Will Fuller (suspension) and Randall Cobb (toe) and running back David Johnson (COVID-19). But it still was a needed bounce-back game for a Bears defense that allowed Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to throw four touchdown passes and the Detroit Lions to amass 460 yards in back-to-back weeks.
“It definitely provided a lot of motivation, the last two weeks prior to this week, about not playing to our standards,” Smith said. “We all knew that deep down inside, and that was a reality check. We had to look ourselves in the mirror, and I felt like this week we came out and played to our standards. And we just have to continue that for the rest of the year.”
Mack’s energy was a major piece of the puzzle, especially early.
After his third forced fumble this season on the Texans’ second drive, he had a pass deflection on their fourth drive. And the safety was a major turning point for the Bears, who led 14-7 at the time.
After Bilal Nichols sacked Watson for a loss of 10 yards to push the Texans to their 9-yard line, Mack blew by right guard Zach Fulton and pounced on Watson. The Bears went ahead 16-7 and scored on their following drive for a 23-7 lead.
Mack has battled ailment after ailment this season, showing up on the weekly injury report with knee, back and most recently shoulder issues that limited him in practice, though he and his coaches haven’t used it as an excuse. How much those issues played into Mack’s quiet stretch of play is unknown, but before Sunday he hadn’t had a sack since Nov. 1.
The Bears didn’t make Mack available on Zoom after the game, but inside linebacker Danny Trevathan said Mack “got back to himself” against the Texans.
“He was back there trying to wreak havoc,” Trevathan said. “The whole team feeds off him when he makes big plays. That’s what we expect him to do. He had a big game, and he came out with the right mindset all week and executed his plays. A lot of guys stepped up when they tried to double him, and we had a lot of sacks today. That’s what you want to see.”
Indeed, several in the Bears front seven made impact plays. Smith had 12 tackles, two sacks and three quarterback hits. Mario Edwards Jr. had two sacks, and Brent Urban had one. Akiem Hicks had two quarterback hits, and Trevathan had 10 tackles.
Aside from a shoulder injury to rookie cornerback Jaylon Johnson that is being evaluated, it made for a pleasant day for the Bears defense, which was geared up to face a quarterback whom defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano called a “top-two or -three player in this league.”
Watson completed 21 of 30 passes for 219 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 38 yards on seven carries.
“Deshaun’s going to break containment and he’s going to make some plays with his legs,” coach Matt Nagy said. “He did that early for the first few drives. We did a better job keeping contain on him. … And then you get a lead, you’re able to kind of pin your ears back and let the guys we have up front go after the quarterback.
“That’s what happens. It accumulates over time. It’s kind of like body shots. The bigger a lead that you get, the more you can see that. And then they become one-dimensional. When you make a team one-dimensional, that’s when the statistics come on the defensive side of the ball.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!