Khalil Mack gives the Chicago Bears defense an early spark as they wreak havoc on the depleted Houston Texans: ‘The whole team feeds off him when he makes big plays’

Mack has battled ailment after ailment this season, showing up on the weekly injury report with knee, back and most recently shoulder issues that limited him in practice, though he and his coaches haven’t used it as an excuse. How much those issues played into Mack’s quiet stretch of play is unknown, but before Sunday he hadn’t had a sack since Nov. 1.

The Bears didn’t make Mack available on Zoom after the game, but inside linebacker Danny Trevathan said Mack “got back to himself” against the Texans.

“He was back there trying to wreak havoc,” Trevathan said. “The whole team feeds off him when he makes big plays. That’s what we expect him to do. He had a big game, and he came out with the right mindset all week and executed his plays. A lot of guys stepped up when they tried to double him, and we had a lot of sacks today. That’s what you want to see.”

Indeed, several in the Bears front seven made impact plays. Smith had 12 tackles, two sacks and three quarterback hits. Mario Edwards Jr. had two sacks, and Brent Urban had one. Akiem Hicks had two quarterback hits, and Trevathan had 10 tackles.