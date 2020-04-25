Kindred: High school seniors deserve chance to finish their careers on the field

Stepping off the daily treadmill of planning, page design, emails and deadlines allows for more time to think. Even better, there is more time to rethink.
You have the luxury of “upon further review,” and in regard to spring sports in Illinois, that has led to support in this corner of the pandemic world for the Illinois High School Association decision to crack open a door other states have closed.
While announcing Tuesday it has canceled the spring sports state tournament series, the IHSA allowed for the possibility of “some kind of spring athletic events” in the summer should health officials deem it safe.
Will it happen? It is a longshot.
That is in stark contrast to my initial reaction of ‘Why bother?’ The first thought Tuesday was essentially: “It’s better to pull the plug completely than to leave athletes, coaches and athletic directors hanging. Make a clean break.”
Then came another thought.
It was a series of thoughts actually, stretching back to before we had heard of COVID-19, social distancing or social media. They centered around being a high school senior athlete and what it means to share a field or track or bus ride with teammates for as long as possible.
Most never participate in an organized sport beyond high school. Senior year is your final taste, and if that “taste” is reduced to a mere bite or sip … as in one game or meet … it is far better than nothing.
At 62, it can be easy to forget that, at least initially. At 18, it means the world, a reality best understood by thinking — or rethinking — about when you were 18.
Be patient. It will come to you.
For me, 18 meant wearing a powder blue, double-knit baseball uniform that was the style of the day. Major league teams were wearing them. Why not Olympia High School?
They were pajamas with numbers. The mirror doesn’t lie. We wore them anyway, and by season’s end had won 11 games and lost 11. We were equal opportunity winners and losers.
That spring of 1976 is an afterthought in the baseball history of a school that has won three state championships and played in seven state tournaments. It is a cherished memory for those of us who laced up the white spikes … another staple of bicentennial baseball in America.
The spikes belonging to the Spartans’ lumpy senior first baseman/catcher moved slower than anyone on either team, regardless the opponent. The lack of speed became a running joke among the players. Or, closer, a fast-walking joke.
A suggestion was made that my home-to-first time be measured with a calendar. It had merit.
Clearly there were no infield hits in a spring that required a hot streak to finish with a .250 batting average. Included was a strikeout with the bases loaded to end a one-run loss at Morton, a swing and miss at a high fastball.
Multiple factors go into pursuing a career as a sportswriter. The high fastball was among mine. If you can’t hit it, write about those who can.
The sting of the Morton loss faded quickly. There were more games to play. Then, too soon, there were none. What’s left are memories of practices, games, missteps and friendships … mostly friendships.
Once, while lamenting an 0 for 4 day, a voice from the back of the bus said, “That’s nothing, Randy. I’m 0 for April.”
We laughed.
We did it a lot during a nondescript .500 season. That’s what you miss, what you treasure.
The desire to be part of that again, to play one more game, never really goes away. So when 18-year-olds from the Class of 2020 say they want whatever time they can get with their teammates, here’s hoping it happens.
It wouldn’t be a season or a state championship, but it would be something. They deserve that chance.
Don’t you think?
