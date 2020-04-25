Kindred: High school seniors deserve chance to finish their careers on the field

Then came another thought.

It was a series of thoughts actually, stretching back to before we had heard of COVID-19, social distancing or social media. They centered around being a high school senior athlete and what it means to share a field or track or bus ride with teammates for as long as possible.

Most never participate in an organized sport beyond high school. Senior year is your final taste, and if that “taste” is reduced to a mere bite or sip … as in one game or meet … it is far better than nothing.

At 62, it can be easy to forget that, at least initially. At 18, it means the world, a reality best understood by thinking — or rethinking — about when you were 18.

Be patient. It will come to you.

For me, 18 meant wearing a powder blue, double-knit baseball uniform that was the style of the day. Major league teams were wearing them. Why not Olympia High School?

They were pajamas with numbers. The mirror doesn’t lie. We wore them anyway, and by season’s end had won 11 games and lost 11. We were equal opportunity winners and losers.