Kris Bryant and the Cubs reportedly agree on a 1-year, $18.6 million deal

Kris Bryant and the Cubs have agreed to a one-year, $18.6 million deal for 2020, thus avoiding arbitration, according to reports.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan first reported the deal.

Bryant made $12.9 million in 2019.

Players and teams had until noon Friday to come to salary agreements or head to arbitration hearings next month. Javier Baez, Kyle Schwarber and Willson Contreras also are arbitration-eligible.

This agreement does not affect Bryant’s pending grievance, filed in October, alleging manipulation of his service time that prevents him from becoming a free agent until after the 2021 season.

If Bryant wins his case, he would be a free agent next offseason. If he loses, he would be under Cubs control through 2021.

The Cubs are confident they’ll win the case, even if almost everyone agreed Bryant was ready to play in the majors at the start of 2015.

