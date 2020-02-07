Kris Bryant declines to discuss his service time grievance with the Cubs amid trade speculation: ‘You’ve got to tune out stuff that doesn’t benefit your day-to-day life’
Kris Bryant declines to discuss his service time grievance with the Cubs amid trade speculation: 'You've got to tune out stuff that doesn't benefit your day-to-day life'

All-Star third baseman Kris Bryant has lost his service-time grievance against the Chicago Cubs, two people with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday. 

 AARON DOSTER, AP PHOTO

A bout of the flu kept Kris Bryant from talking to reporters at the Cubs Convention three weeks ago.

But Bryant looked after Chicago-area reporters Thursday by declining to talk to Las Vegas media about the service time grievance he lost that will prevent him from becoming a free agent until after the 2021 season.

Bryant, however, was more forthcoming about trade speculation involving him and the Cubs, who might not be able to address several needs unless they move his $18.6 million salary.

“I tune everything out, especially in this world we live in now,” Bryant told the Las Vegas Review-Journal during a promotional event. “You’ve got to tune out stuff that doesn’t benefit your day-to-day life. I’m just focused on that every day. It sounds miserable.

“I’ve been happy working out at such a beautiful place like this. I’m ready to get going. I’m playing baseball for a living. I can’t complain about anything.”

Bryant, the 2016 National League MVP, likely will be the subject of trade speculation throughout spring training. The Cubs could decide to keep him at least through the middle of the 2020 season if they can’t find trade compensation to their liking.

