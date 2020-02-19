Kris Bryant expects to be in a Cubs uniform on opening day: 4 takeaways from spring training

Here are four takeaways from Cubs spring training Tuesday.

1. Kris Bryant expects to be with the Cubs on opening day.

Kris Bryant continued to rave about his meeting Sunday with Cubs President Theo Epstein to the point Bryant believes the trade speculation might subside somewhat.

Asked directly Tuesday whether he expects to wear a Cubs uniform on opening day March 26 against the Brewers at Miller Park, Bryant replied with a firm “yes.”

That’s no guarantee, of course, but Bryant said Epstein gave him some insight as to “what kind of happened in the offseason.”

After being asked if Epstein would grant his request to be kept in the loop about any developments, Bryant paused for six seconds before saying no, then waited another eight seconds before elaborating.

“The conversation I had is all that I needed for the questions that were asked in the press conference,” Bryant said. “We cleared up things about what I was feeling, what he was feeling about the offseason. It was good. I’m not telling you anymore.”

2. The Cubs are expanding Javier Baez’s defensive skills.