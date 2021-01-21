LaHood seeks lift of sports restrictions

A previous rally was held at the capitol in September, but this is part of a revamped social media campaign under a new moniker, #HearOurVoiceIL.

In July, the IHSA postponed certain fall activities, such as football and soccer, until the spring after Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health unveiled its All Sports Policy.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Basketball and wrestling, winter activities designated higher risk, were originally set to begin on Nov. 16 but have been delayed. Wrestling has been pushed back into the summer while basketball remains on pause.

The IDPH, however, has eased mitigations on most of the state, allowing lower risk winter sports such as boys swimming and diving as well as cheerleading and dance to begin practices immediately and compete next week as long as those regions are in Tier 2 or lower.

Those low-risk sports may have tournaments and a postseason if in Phase 4 and Tier 1. Springfield's Region 3 was upgraded to Phase 4 on Monday, but the IHSA for the moment is considering Phase 4 and Tier 1 one in the same.

Higher-risk activities, though, are still limited to practices and intra-team scrimmages. That also includes football.