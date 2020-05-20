Leyland got fired to manage back during his scouting tenure with Cardinals

“A lot of people think Tony didn’t make a big deal about it because it was me (as a close friend),” said Leyland. “I don’t think that’s true.

“There were two things involved. One was that Tony thought, ‘Hey, let’s not draw too much attention to something like this.’ And Tony knew that we knew that (his pitchers) used pine tar. There weren’t many pitchers who weren’t using pine tar. Every ball that you found in the bullpen had a pine tar rag around it. We did it. They did it. If you really wanted to nit-pick, you could call it out almost every single game, to tell you the truth. The less you make of it the better off you are.

“But there are a lot of hitters who are glad that pitchers use pine tar because they think pitchers get a better grip on the ball, it doesn’t really do anything to the ball and their control is better. Science has said that pine tar does absolutely nothing as far as making the ball sink or do anything. Now, is all that true? I don’t know.”

Early in his career, Leyland went up against Hall of Fame manager Whitey Herzog with the Cardinals and later on he went up against Hall of Famer La Russa when Leyland had teams in Pittsburgh, Florida, Colorado and Detroit.