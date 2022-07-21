 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LOCAL GOLF

Amy Rankin wins 92nd Decatur Area Women's Golf Open

Amy Rankin

Carol Rayhill, Vice president of the Decatur Women's Golf Association, left, hands Amy Rankin, right, the trophy for winning the 92nd Decatur Area Women's Golf Open on Thursday at Red Tail Run Golf Course. 

 MATTHEW FLATEN, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — After two days of competition, Decatur golfer Amy Rankin repeated as champion at the 92nd Decatur Area Women's Golf Open on Thursday. 

Rankin was tied with Grace Miller with scores of 72 after Tuesday's first round at Hickory Point Golf Course. Rankin pulled away on Thursday with a one-over-par 73 to claim victory. 

In the championship flight, Tammy Davis finished second, followed by Grace Miller, Kate Miller and Jennifer Brooks. 

This was the fifth overall Decatur Area Women's Open championship for Rankin after winning titles in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2021. 

Top finishers in the other flights were Carla Sloan (first flight), Jane Norfleet (second flight) and Cathy Kunzeman (third flight). 

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

