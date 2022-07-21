Amy Rankin wins 92nd Decatur Area Women's Golf Open

DECATUR — After two days of competition, Decatur golfer Amy Rankin repeated as champion at the 92nd Decatur Area Women's Golf Open on Thursday.

Rankin was tied with Grace Miller with scores of 72 after Tuesday's first round at Hickory Point Golf Course. Rankin pulled away on Thursday with a one-over-par 73 to claim victory.

In the championship flight, Tammy Davis finished second, followed by Grace Miller, Kate Miller and Jennifer Brooks.

This was the fifth overall Decatur Area Women's Open championship for Rankin after winning titles in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2021.

Top finishers in the other flights were Carla Sloan (first flight), Jane Norfleet (second flight) and Cathy Kunzeman (third flight).

Decatur Area Women's Golf Open Results Championship flight 1. Amy Rankin; 2. Tammy Davis; 3. Grace Miller; 4. Kate Miller; 5. Jennifer Brooks First Flight 1. Carla Sloan; 2. Kathy Hodge; 3. Jodi Ferguson; 4. Sonda Russell; 5. Connie Albert; 6. Jan Devore Second Flight 1. Jane Norfleet; 2. Donna Raycraft; 3. Lynn Kowzic; 4. Frances Faber; 5T Michelle Nurnberger; 5T. Kay Moser; 7. Karen Woods; 8. JoAnn Swansen Third Flight 1. Cathy Kunzeman; 2. Rosie Espinoza; 3T. Lesli Kauzlarich; 3T. Sandy Fisher; 5. Kathie Whitley; 6. Linda Willis; 7. Jody Ellis; 8. Joanne McCarthy; 9. Molly Workman