'An ambassador of the game:' Marilyn Dechert impact on Decatur golf is remembered

DECATUR — As the 92nd Decatur Area Women's Golf Open came to a conclusion on Thursday at Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur, the feeling was somber as the tournament awards were given out.

It was the first major Decatur women's golfing event since the passing of Marilyn Dechert, one of Decatur's all-time great golfers and a nine-time winner of the event. Dechert passed away on July 7, at the age of 89, and Decatur Women's Golf Association president Jan Devore honored her friend and sometime competitor.

"Marilyn meant a lot to Decatur women's golf. She played for many years in the tournaments and she meant so much to us," Devore said. "She was a really studied golfer. She read books and looked at things and she really knew what she was doing. She played great and was very welcoming to everybody at all levels."

Dechert found a love of golf while growing up near Nelson Park Golf Course and found her competitive edge early on in competition with her older sister.

"(Marilyn's sister) Gloria didn't really like her tagging along to play and so Marilyn picked up the game on her own. She studied the players and learned how to play," Dechert's husband of 51 years Dick Dechert said. "One day Marilyn asked her sister if she could play through and she said if she didn't hold her up. Marilyn hit the ball like she had never seen and Gloria came home and said 'Mom, you should see that little snot hit the ball.'

"Marilyn was in love with the game and golf was the most dominant thing in her life. It exceeded everything else."

Dechert won her first Decatur Open title when she was a senior in high school at Decatur High in 1950, becoming the first player from a Decatur public course, Scovill, to win the event up to that point. In 1952, she was consolation champion at the Women's Intercollegiate Golf Tournament, an event bringing together some of the best women's golfers in the country. Dechert went on to win nine Decatur Women's Opens and five Senior Decatur Women's titles.

"The nice thing was that when Marilyn eventually stopped golfing, she was still out here supporting everybody else," five-time Decatur Women's Open winner Amy Rankin said. "She was an ambassador of the game.

"I played with her several times. It is a hard loss for Decatur and Marilyn was so involved with community golf and junior golf. She was a very consistent player and when she hit the ball, it was always very straight. She was very hard to beat because of that. Marilyn and her husband were super nice and they did everything they could to promote golf in Decatur."

Dechert became Millikin's head women's golf coach in 2001, coaching until 2014. She was named CCIW Coach of the Year in 2014 and the following year was inducted into the Illinois Women's Golf Hall of Fame.

"She was honored to be the coach and she started when she was 69 and she coached until she was 81," Dick Dechert said. "She got along with the players great and some of them were at her funeral service. She emphasized the short game at Millikin and some players came in not being able to break 100 and then they would be in the low 80s. Much of that was the work Marilyn would do with them."

Tammy Davis finished second in the championship flight on Thursday and she distinctly remembers playing with Dechert for the first time.

"I had just started the 18-hole leagues and was paired with her. I was so intimidated and scared out of my shoes to play with one of the best golfers in Decatur. I was shaking in my boots but she made me feel so at ease," Davis said. "She treated me like anyone else. If you hit a bad shot she would pick you up and tell you that you could do better on the next shot."