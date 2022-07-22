 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Current standings at Macon Speedway through July 23

  • 0

MACON SPEEDWAY

Current standings through July 23

Pro Late Models

Name; City; Points; Gap

1. 25 Dakota Ewing; Warrensburg IL; 622; 0

2. 55 Rockett Bennett; Argenta IL; 580; 42

3. 10C Colby Eller; Taylorville IL; 570; 52

4. 11 Ryan Miller; Lincoln IL; 550; 72

5. 27 Colby Sheppard; Williamsville IL; 540; 82

6. 14J Braden Johnson; Taylorville IL; 502; 120

7. 27E Dalton Ewing; Decatur IL; 478; 144

8. 6P Jose Parga; New Berlin IL; 436; 186

Recommended for you…

9. 9B Brandon Miller; Broadwell IL; 412; 210

10. 34 Eric Doran; Clinton IL; 274; 348

Modifieds

Name; City; Points; Gap

1. 4T Guy Taylor; Springfield IL; 562; 0

2. 28 Rodney Standerfer; Summerfield IL; 558; 4

3. 87C Alan Crowder; Elwin IL; 508; 54

4. 99 Tim Luttrell; Riverton IL; 482; 80

5. 24 Zach Taylor; Springfield IL; 416; 146

6. 18 Jarrett Stryker; Breese IL; 400; 162

7. 71 Jeff Graham; Stonington IL; 396; 166

8. 24S Jacob Steinkoenig; Highland IL; 372; 190

9. 24M Matt Milner; Chatham IL; 366; 196

10. 4M Clint Martin; Ramsey IL; 356; 206

Pro Mods

Name; City; Points; Gap

1. 4T Guy Taylor; Springfield IL; 572; 0

2. 15C Kevin Crowder; Argenta IL; 534; 38

3. 24Z Zach Taylor; Springfield IL; 502; 70

4. 78 Maxx Emerson; Taylorville IL; 474; 98

5. 24M Matt Milner; Chatham IL; 460; 112

6. 12 Dean Holt; Decatur IL; 446; 126

7. 67 Austin Seets; Brighton IL; 396; 176

8. 7B Brian Burns; Bethany IL; 324; 248

9. 360 John Seets; Brighton IL; 222; 350

10. 10 Adam Rhoades; Clinton IL; 214; 358

Sportsman

Name; City; Points; Gap

1. 25 Dennis Vandermeersch; Springfield IL; 354; 0

2. 11 Rick Roedel; Shelbyville IL; 316; 38

3. 41 Scott Landers; Taylorville IL; 310; 44

4. 84L Jim Farley III; Springfield IL; 302; 52

5. 07 Phil Moreland; Assumption IL; 274; 80

6. 87 Wes O’Dell; Springfield IL; 234; 120

7. 21 Ed Cleeton; Tovey IL; 234; 120

8. 5S Ronald Bacon; Decatur IL; 216; 138

9. 14 Cole Landers; Taylorville IL; 186; 168

10. 11 Roy Magee; Springfield IL; 150; 204

Street Stocks

Name; City; Points; Gap

1. 11 Terry Reed; Cerro Gordo IL; 618; 0

2. 17 Bobby Beiler; Blue Mound IL; 552; 66

3. 67 Rudy Zaragoza; Jacksonville IL; 544; 74

4. 16 Nick Macklin; Argenta IL; 492; 126

5. 21 Jaret Duff; Maroa IL; 464; 154

6. 08 Brian R. Dasenbrock; Decatur IL; 462; 156

7. 21R Dustin Reed; Decatur IL; 438; 180

8. 55 Zane Reitz; Veedersburg IN; 354; 264

9. 80 Brian J. Dasenbrock; Decatur IL; 330; 288

10. J98 Jordan Smith; Argenta IL; 324; 294

Hornets

Name; City; Points; Gap

1. 95Q Tristin Quinlan; Decatur IL; 572; 0

2. 357 Billy Mason; Brownstown IL; 536; 36

3. 324 Brady Reed; Decatur IL; 468; 104

4. 15T Taryn Page; Decatur IL; 450; 122

5. 34 Jeremy Reed; Decatur IL; 434; 138

6. DA28 Jimmy Dutlinger; Peoria IL; 234; 338

7. 41 Jaekob Durbin; Ramsey IL; 230; 342

8. 98 Ken Reed; Decatur IL; 214; 358

9. 15 David Lauritson; Normal IL; 158; 414

10. 39M Marty Sullivan; Decatur IL; 144; 428

Micros

Name; City; Points; Gap

1. 8B John Barnard; Sherman IL; 478; 0

2. 21 Aarik Andruskevitch; Riverton IL; 470; 8

3. 55H Hayden Harvey Warrensburg IL 442 36

4. 55S Daryn Stark; Springfield IL; 374; 104

5. 00 Joe Taft; Dawson IL; 264; 214

6. 92 John Plotner; Decatur IL; 258; 220

7. 27 Kyle Barker; Cooksville IL; 222; 256

8. 87 Collin Shain; Sullivan IL; 216; 262

9. N1A Shania Alexander; Humboldt IL; 208; 270

10. 10 Jacob Tipton; Decatur IL; 202; 276

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Open Champion Cameron Smith refuses to rule LIV golf series switch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News