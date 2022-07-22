Current standings at Macon Speedway through July 23

MACON SPEEDWAY
Current standings through July 23
Pro Late Models
Name; City; Points; Gap
1. 25 Dakota Ewing; Warrensburg IL; 622; 0
2. 55 Rockett Bennett; Argenta IL; 580; 42
3. 10C Colby Eller; Taylorville IL; 570; 52
4. 11 Ryan Miller; Lincoln IL; 550; 72
5. 27 Colby Sheppard; Williamsville IL; 540; 82
6. 14J Braden Johnson; Taylorville IL; 502; 120
7. 27E Dalton Ewing; Decatur IL; 478; 144
8. 6P Jose Parga; New Berlin IL; 436; 186
9. 9B Brandon Miller; Broadwell IL; 412; 210
10. 34 Eric Doran; Clinton IL; 274; 348
Modifieds
Name; City; Points; Gap
1. 4T Guy Taylor; Springfield IL; 562; 0
2. 28 Rodney Standerfer; Summerfield IL; 558; 4
3. 87C Alan Crowder; Elwin IL; 508; 54
4. 99 Tim Luttrell; Riverton IL; 482; 80
5. 24 Zach Taylor; Springfield IL; 416; 146
6. 18 Jarrett Stryker; Breese IL; 400; 162
7. 71 Jeff Graham; Stonington IL; 396; 166
8. 24S Jacob Steinkoenig; Highland IL; 372; 190
9. 24M Matt Milner; Chatham IL; 366; 196
10. 4M Clint Martin; Ramsey IL; 356; 206
Pro Mods
Name; City; Points; Gap
1. 4T Guy Taylor; Springfield IL; 572; 0
2. 15C Kevin Crowder; Argenta IL; 534; 38
3. 24Z Zach Taylor; Springfield IL; 502; 70
4. 78 Maxx Emerson; Taylorville IL; 474; 98
5. 24M Matt Milner; Chatham IL; 460; 112
6. 12 Dean Holt; Decatur IL; 446; 126
7. 67 Austin Seets; Brighton IL; 396; 176
8. 7B Brian Burns; Bethany IL; 324; 248
9. 360 John Seets; Brighton IL; 222; 350
10. 10 Adam Rhoades; Clinton IL; 214; 358
Sportsman
Name; City; Points; Gap
1. 25 Dennis Vandermeersch; Springfield IL; 354; 0
2. 11 Rick Roedel; Shelbyville IL; 316; 38
3. 41 Scott Landers; Taylorville IL; 310; 44
4. 84L Jim Farley III; Springfield IL; 302; 52
5. 07 Phil Moreland; Assumption IL; 274; 80
6. 87 Wes O’Dell; Springfield IL; 234; 120
7. 21 Ed Cleeton; Tovey IL; 234; 120
8. 5S Ronald Bacon; Decatur IL; 216; 138
9. 14 Cole Landers; Taylorville IL; 186; 168
10. 11 Roy Magee; Springfield IL; 150; 204
Street Stocks
Name; City; Points; Gap
1. 11 Terry Reed; Cerro Gordo IL; 618; 0
2. 17 Bobby Beiler; Blue Mound IL; 552; 66
3. 67 Rudy Zaragoza; Jacksonville IL; 544; 74
4. 16 Nick Macklin; Argenta IL; 492; 126
5. 21 Jaret Duff; Maroa IL; 464; 154
6. 08 Brian R. Dasenbrock; Decatur IL; 462; 156
7. 21R Dustin Reed; Decatur IL; 438; 180
8. 55 Zane Reitz; Veedersburg IN; 354; 264
9. 80 Brian J. Dasenbrock; Decatur IL; 330; 288
10. J98 Jordan Smith; Argenta IL; 324; 294
Hornets
Name; City; Points; Gap
1. 95Q Tristin Quinlan; Decatur IL; 572; 0
2. 357 Billy Mason; Brownstown IL; 536; 36
3. 324 Brady Reed; Decatur IL; 468; 104
4. 15T Taryn Page; Decatur IL; 450; 122
5. 34 Jeremy Reed; Decatur IL; 434; 138
6. DA28 Jimmy Dutlinger; Peoria IL; 234; 338
7. 41 Jaekob Durbin; Ramsey IL; 230; 342
8. 98 Ken Reed; Decatur IL; 214; 358
9. 15 David Lauritson; Normal IL; 158; 414
10. 39M Marty Sullivan; Decatur IL; 144; 428
Micros
Name; City; Points; Gap
1. 8B John Barnard; Sherman IL; 478; 0
2. 21 Aarik Andruskevitch; Riverton IL; 470; 8
3. 55H Hayden Harvey Warrensburg IL 442 36
4. 55S Daryn Stark; Springfield IL; 374; 104
5. 00 Joe Taft; Dawson IL; 264; 214
6. 92 John Plotner; Decatur IL; 258; 220
7. 27 Kyle Barker; Cooksville IL; 222; 256
8. 87 Collin Shain; Sullivan IL; 216; 262
9. N1A Shania Alexander; Humboldt IL; 208; 270
10. 10 Jacob Tipton; Decatur IL; 202; 276