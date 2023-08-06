DECATUR — In its first year, Decatur's 217 ALZ Wiffle Ball Classic featured only eight teams. Eight years later, the number of teams vying for the chance to relive their backyard glory days has increased sevenfold.

There's perhaps no better evidence of the tournament's growth than the need to close Lost Bridge Road, which is just beyond the right field fence of the backyard diamond, during its six-day duration.

In this sense, the wiffle ball field in Ethan Parker's backyard is like Wrigley Field, where Sheffield and Waveland avenues are closed to auto traffic during games in the name of pedestrian safety.

Parker, the tournament's founder, said with the safety precaution in place, "we can kind of channel our energy into what we have going on here instead of what's going on outside the fence."

And there is a lot going on inside the friendly confines of the ballpark, which Parker describes as “kind of like a Fenway flipped around, basically, but with trees in play.” It's only 56 feet to hit a home run to right field and about 85 feet to left or center.

The tournament wrapped up Sunday, with several days of pool play culminating with a knockout tournament to determine the top team.

There's the 40-team tournament for adults and a 16-team tournament for children. Participants range in age from 6 to their 60s.

Eric Law, a member of the Average Joes team, has participated for three years. The good cause and chance to relive some glory days are what keep him participating every year.

"We're mid-30s, early-40s. You don't get very competitive stuff at this age, you know? So we're out here one last time reliving our high school glory days of baseball and softball," Law said. "So you get the competitive juices flying a little bit. We've got people out here that have already predicted the bracket that's not out yet. So it gets their minds going. And it's all for a good cause."

Parker was 12 years old when he thought it would be cool to host a backyard tournament. He played travel baseball growing up, but settled on wiffle ball because you can't play the former around the house, as it would "break stuff."

A trial run did not go well. Then, it clicked, Parker said, that "if we want to do it right, we need to have a cause." His mom was on the board of the Decatur chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, and his great-grandma was living with the disease at the time. So, later that summer, they tried again with the mission of raising money for the Alzheimer's Association.

It went better than the first run.

In the years since, 217 WB Classic Inc., the organization that puts on the tournament and other events, has raised more than $250,000 for the cause.

Joey Brinkoetter, who has been involved with the tournament since its third iteration, said the difference between start and now is "night and day."

There are more teams, more games and an improved field with its own backstop and electronic scoreboard. "It's our own little Field of Dreams," he said.

Another part of what makes the experience unique are the "house rules." The tournament outlines 15 pages of rules and regulations that touch upon everything from what happens when a ball gets hit into a tree as well as pitch speed and game length.

The tournament also allows for four to nine players on a team — making for another interesting strategic decision, since every player needs to bat.

"Sometimes it's a good thing," Brinkoetter said of having more players. "But, in certain situations, the more people you have on your team, it can hurt you because then you're taking swings away from somebody who's really phenomenal."

Over the years, many of the players have stayed the same, though some teams have changed over the years in hopes of achieving a competitive advantage.

"I don't want to say it's like Major League Baseball, but there is an offseason," Parker said. "And a lot does happen during that offseason. And then you hear about it the week before you get here. So it's really cool just how it turns out."

Parker said the backyard ballpark's wall of remembrance, which features wiffle ball-shaped plaques with the names of loved ones who suffered from Alzheimer's, offers a reminder that despite the competition, it's the cause that that's bigger, much in the way a backyard can be transformed into a ballpark for a few days.

"It's just crazy because you look out here and for whatever how many days it is, it's just my backyard," Parker said. "And then for a week, it's something much bigger."

