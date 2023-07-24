MACON — Dennis Vandermeersch went wire-to-wire to win the Sportsman feature race Saturday night at Macon Speedway for the second straight year to claim the victory for the third straight season.

The challenges from Wes O’Dell and Phil Moreland looked strong early, but Vandermeersch remained in first. The closing laps saw a stronger challenge from O’Dell, but Vandermeersch was too strong running the top side of the track and claimed his first feature win of 2023.

The event was listed as a “topless” race where drivers would race without the roof on the car — an optional decision by the drivers. Vandermeersch elected to keep his roof on the car but took his shirt off during the post-race interview, claiming that was topless.

Three divisions ran a leg of the Midwest Big Ten Series on Saturday — Modifieds, Pro Late Models and Street Stocks.

In the Modifieds, Jeremy Nichols made the pass on Big Ten Series points leader Ryan Hamilton for the lead within the early laps of the race and ran away with the win.

Rudy Zaragoza sat out last week's Street Stock feature because of illness but Nichols drove his car into victory lane. Zaragoza returned and the car was just as good. He held off Jaret Duff, Terry Reed and Bobby Beiler to score the Big Ten win.

Jose Parga went 5-for-5 in Big Ten Series races in the Pro Late Models class. Parga maneuvered through the lapped traffic with constant competition coming behind him in Dakota Ewing and Braden Johnson. Parga said after the race he's raced 16 times in 2023 and hasn't lost.

The Pro Modifieds saw Dalton Ewing return to the winner’s circle. He kept Guy Taylor at bay to claim the win.

The High School Racing Association made its second visit to the track this season and saw a new winner. Austin Adams of Shelbyville High School outlasted first time winner Garet Martz of Westervelt and newcomer Jackson Martindale from Stillman Valley.

Macon Speedway is off for the final Saturday in July but returns Aug. 5 with the annual Diane Bennett Memorial with Tom Bennett Family Giveback.

2023 Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway