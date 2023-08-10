DECATUR — The 38th Annual 2 Man golf tournament will be held Aug. 19 and 20, with the first round at Hickory Point and the final round at Red Tail Run.

The tournament features four flights, and are flighted by the low player's handicap. The top eight teams in each flight will advance to the Match Play Championship on Sept. 23-24.

Entries close at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17. Call Hickory Point at (217) 421-7444 for tee times.

This year's sponsors are The Wagon, Prairie State Insurance and Darryl Stock-Northwest Mutual.

Photos: State Farm Youth Classic golf tournament at Weibring Ali Schrock 4 062723.JPG Ali Schrock 2 062723.JPG Allison Pacocha 1 062723.JPG Allison Pacocha 2 062723.JPG Allison Pacocha 8 062723.JPG Allison Pacocha 9 062723.JPG Dani Grace Schrock 2 062723.JPG Dani Grace Schrock 6 062723.JPG Dani Grace Schrock 7 062723.JPG Dani Grace Schrock 11 062723.JPG Dani Grace Schrock 12 062723.JPG Dani Grace Schrock 19 062723.JPG Kayla Sayyalinh 3 062723.JPG Kayla Sayyalinh 4 062723.JPG Kayla Sayyalinh 5 062723.JPG Kristin Grabow 1 062723.JPG Kristin Grabow 2 062723.JPG Kristin Grabow 3 062723.JPG Lexi Onsrud 1 062723.JPG Lexi Onsrud 2 062723.JPG Mackenzie Biggs 1 062723.JPG Mackenzie Biggs 2 062723.JPG Mackenzie Biggs 3 062723.JPG Reagan Kennedy 1 062723.JPG Reagan Kennedy 2 062723.JPG Reece Clark 3 062723.JPG Reece Clark 4 062723.JPG