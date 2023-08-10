DECATUR — The 38th Annual 2 Man golf tournament will be held Aug. 19 and 20, with the first round at Hickory Point and the final round at Red Tail Run.
The tournament features four flights, and are flighted by the low player's handicap. The top eight teams in each flight will advance to the Match Play Championship on Sept. 23-24.
Entries close at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17. Call Hickory Point at (217) 421-7444 for tee times.
This year's sponsors are The Wagon, Prairie State Insurance and Darryl Stock-Northwest Mutual.
Photos: State Farm Youth Classic golf tournament at Weibring
Ali Schrock 4 062723.JPG
Ali Schrock 2 062723.JPG
Allison Pacocha 1 062723.JPG
Allison Pacocha 2 062723.JPG
Allison Pacocha 8 062723.JPG
Allison Pacocha 9 062723.JPG
Dani Grace Schrock 2 062723.JPG
Dani Grace Schrock 6 062723.JPG
Dani Grace Schrock 7 062723.JPG
Dani Grace Schrock 11 062723.JPG
Dani Grace Schrock 12 062723.JPG
Dani Grace Schrock 19 062723.JPG
Kayla Sayyalinh 3 062723.JPG
Kayla Sayyalinh 4 062723.JPG
Kayla Sayyalinh 5 062723.JPG
Kristin Grabow 1 062723.JPG
Kristin Grabow 2 062723.JPG
Kristin Grabow 3 062723.JPG
Lexi Onsrud 1 062723.JPG
Lexi Onsrud 2 062723.JPG
Mackenzie Biggs 1 062723.JPG
Mackenzie Biggs 2 062723.JPG
Mackenzie Biggs 3 062723.JPG
Reagan Kennedy 1 062723.JPG
Reagan Kennedy 2 062723.JPG
Reece Clark 3 062723.JPG
Reece Clark 4 062723.JPG
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!