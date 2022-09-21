Flaten: Reliving Decatur boxer Ken Overlin's middleweight title run 80 years ago

Decatur sports have always surprised me.

Not knowing much about the city before six years ago when it became my full-time job to cover local sports here, it has been a joy to learn more and more about the Soy City and its sports legacy.

As a Green Bay Packers fan, it was a revelation to learn about the Chicago Bears origins and the Decatur Staleys. Every time I drive by the old locations of Staley Field, I wish I could have seen it back in 1920.

The same is true when going past the former location of Fans Field that housed the Decatur Commodores from 1924 to 1974. Pitcher Carl Hubbell threw for the Commodores before becoming a Hall of Famer who had an all-time pitching performance during the 1934 All-Star Game, striking out Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Jimmie Foxx, Al Simmons and Joe Cronin in order.

I'm always on the lookout for old Commodores collectibles, and doing an eBay search gave me a Decatur-related auction for an issue The Ring magazine from May 1937. The issue was in good condition for being more than 80 years old and featured a beautiful painted cover of a boxer standing in front of two Navy warships.

That was my introduction to Decatur boxer Ken Overlin, who just three years after being on the cover was a middleweight champion from 1940-41.

I put on my reporter cap and dug into the archives to see how the then-separate Decatur Review and the Daily Herald covered Overlin's rise to stardom.

The Decatur Herald first mentioned Overlin in 1934 as he was first making waves in boxing scene while in the Navy. While stationed on the U.S.S. Idaho which was docked in Virginia, he took up fighting and had won 28 matches in a row. That first mention also noted Overlin played basketball at Decatur Central Junior High (which was razed to build the old Johns Hill Junior High). A former coach described the future champion as "a short and fat lad" who was too small to play football.

As Overlin continued to pick up wins, he became the middleweight boxing champion of the Navy. After leaving the service, he began to box nationally and the Review and the Herald followed his every move.

In sports reporter Howard Millard's daily Herald column "Bait for Bugs," he updated fans on Overlin's record as he continued to climb the middleweight rankings and reported it whenever he would be back in the Soy City. In 1937, Overlin got his first title shot, boxing champion Freddie Steele in Seattle, but he was knocked out in the fourth round.

In many of the stories about Overlin, he is frequently referred to as "a former Decatur boy" and in a larger piece published in the Decatur Review in February 1938, Overlin shared his feelings about the sport. He said that he wouldn't mind retiring but he needed to keep going to support his mother, Camilla Overlin, who was stricken blind following cataract surgery. Overlin was quoted as saying that he had lost all interest in boxing but will carry on until he can't fight any longer.

In Oct. 1938, Overlin fought in Peoria, giving the local reporters their first shot to see him in action. Daily Herald writer George Kreker wrote of Overlin's win over Jack Moran, "(Overlin) was fast and shifty, and although (Moran) was an experienced fighter, he was unable to touch (Overlin)."

In May 1940, Overlin got another title shot against Ceferino Garcia, who was recognized as the middleweight champion of New York and California. As the fight took place, Decatur Review writer James R. Scott was with Overlin's mother as she listened to Overlin win the 15-round decision on the radio. It was "the happiest moment of her life," Scott reported.

Overlin followed the championship match with several non-title matches and, in August 1940, Overlin brought the title home to Decatur with his new fiance Sylvia Venezky, whom he married on New Year's Day 1941.

While Overlin was considered middleweight champion by the boxing commissions in New York and California, the National Boxing Association recognized Tony Zale as middleweight champion, creating a split championship that would continue for several years.

Overlin defended his title against Steve Belloise in November, winning by decision. They rematched in December with Overlin winning again, this time in a split decision.

In post-fight interviews, Overlin shared some negative thoughts about growing up in Decatur. But Overlin reconsidered — in an article published by the Review on Christmas Eve 1940, Overlin said, "I'm all wrong and I apologize for my remarks about Decatur."

In his third title defense, Overlin was defeated by Billy Soose by decision after 15 rounds. The decision was controversial — the New York Times wrote of the match, "It was a mystifying (decision), mysteriously arrived at, and so unexpected that it left the onlookers stunned for several minutes. For 11 of the 15 sessions, Overlin held an edge over his rival and in several the margin was so great he may as well have been in the ring by himself so little was the damage he suffered at the hands of his foeman."

As American entered World War II later in 1941, Overlin re-enlisted in the Navy and never got another title shot. He did return to boxing in 1944 for four bouts, winning them all, and finished with an all-time career mark of 136-19-10.

In 1945, Overlin purchased the Fair Tavern on the 100 block of East Main Street and renamed it the Ken Overlin's Tavern. In 1946, he unsuccessfully ran for Macon County Sheriff as a Republican candidate. Following numerous complaints and police incidents, the tavern was closed by city order in 1947 and Overlin sold it.

After leaving Decatur, Overlin ran taverns in Springfield, California and Nevada. At the age of 59, Overlin died of natural causes in Reno, Nev. He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2015.

Decatur's boxing history is a rich one, but its popularity was probably unmatched during those two years of Overlin's run as Decatur's first champion.