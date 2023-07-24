DECATUR — Grace Miller and Mike Thomas brought home Decatur city golf titles last week.

Here's a look at how the Marilyn Dechert Decatur Area Women's Open and the the Rex Spires Memorial Decatur Men's City Amateur played out.

Marilyn Dechert Decatur Area Women’s Open

Grace Miller won her second title and first since 2019 with a 151 in the two-day tournament held at Hickory Point and Red Rail Run to beat out five-time champion and winner of the previous two women's opens — Amy Rankin.

Miller and Rankin were tied for the first-round lead last year, but Rankin pulled away on the second day. This year, Rankin jumped out to a four-stroke lead over Miller with a 69 in the first round at Hickory Point. Neither had as good a day in the final round, but Miller's 78 was enough to take the title.

This was the 94th Decatur Area Women's Open, but the first named after Decatur golf great Marilyn Dechert, who died on July 9, 2022. Dechert won nine women’s open titles and five senior women’s open titles, starting with her first women’s open in 1950 when she was a senior in high school.

When taking net scores into account, Jodi Ferguson was the overall low net winner with a 134. By flight, winners were: Miller in the championship flight gross and Rankin in the championship flight net; Terri Kuhle in the first flight gross and Carla Sloan in the first flight net; Michelle Nurnberger in the second flight gross and Kim Crawford in the second flight net; Sandy Pelinski in the third flight gross and Molly Workman in the third flight net; and Kathie Whitley in the fourth flight gross and Linda Willis in the fourth flight net.

Rex Spires Memorial Decatur Men's City Amateur

Mike Thomas had a final round to remember in winning his first Decatur Men's City Amateur, shooting a 69 at Hickory Point in the final round to surpass Millikin's Virgile Gruny Montrenaud and Josh Alldridge to win his first city title.

Thomas trailed Montrenaud by six strokes going into the final round, but won the title by two strokes. Allridge had a one-stroke lead over Thomas heading into the final round.

Thomas was among the leaders — two strokes behind Kyle Rogers for the lead — after the first round at Hickory Point. But a 78 at the Country Club of Decatur by Thomas, then a huge round by Montrenaud at Red Tail Run (67), put Thomas well off the lead before his final-round 69.

Rogers finished fourth and Chad Burrus and Mitch Cremer tied for fifth in the championship flight.

Craig Bundy was the first flight winner; John MacIntosh won the second flight.

