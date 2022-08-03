Illinois' Lucas Horve falls at Ursula Beck Classic, will compete in doubles competition

DECATUR — Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic tournament director Chuck Kuhle was on squeegee duty on Tuesday.

Kuhle and his tournament staff were working hard to keep the tennis action going for the 23rd annual tournament at the Fairview Park Tennis Complex despite torrential rains that caused flooding around Central Illinois.

"It was tough. We had to squeegee the courts three times. The first two, we had it almost dry and then it started raining again. Finally, the third go around we got it dry," Kuhle said. "I was thinking I've got blisters (on my hands) almost like when you rake leaves. I've never that had that from roll drying before. Last night, we played as long as we could. We were able to go until dark and we had to suspend two matches."

The delayed matches pushed main singles draw qualifying into Wednesday, including the match between Maroa-Forsyth graduate Lucas Horve and Duke University's Garrett Johns.

Horve, a redshirt junior for the Illinois tennis team, was a wildcard entry in the singles competition and will compete in the doubles competition with Illini teammate Hunter Heck.

"Having the hometown fans and family come out is really awesome to me. It really gives me the extra boost that I want and look for," Horve said. "Chuck (Kuhle) always does a super good job with this tournament and everybody who helps this tournament does a really good job keeping the facility super nice. Everybody always says how nice a facility this is."

In their match, Johns was able to break Horve's serve early, winning the first set 6-1. Horve regrouped in the second set and took a 3-2 lead before Johns broke Horve's serve again to win the second set and the match, 6-4.

Johns, a junior at Duke University who was a second-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection last season, played Horve once previously.

"I played Lucas before in a college match and I was excited to play again. I won the first time when we played a couple years ago," Johns said. "(Lucas) picked it up in the second set and it was a little tough serving and volleying and he caught me off guard. I was glad to get the win. I feel like I am playing well right now and I will rest and get ready for tomorrow."

Horve switched strategies after the challenging first set and saw improved results.

"I started taking longer in between points in the second set. One, because of the heat and I was getting a little tired, and two, it was a strategy kind of thing," he said. "The temperature definitely affects how you play out there and I was trying to use it to my advantage there in the second set. I think it was closer than what the score depicted."

On the double

Horve and Heck were the No. 1 doubles team for the Illini last season while Heck spent much the season as the team's No. 1 singles player. The team opens doubles competition against Murphy Cassone and Cash Hanzlik in their first round match.

"Hunter has a big forehand and he can sure hit the ball hard. He's a super-fast kid, he can run around and smack shots back to your opponent," Horve said.

Horve and Heck were ranked the No. 35 doubles team in the country last season in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association rankings.

"I think for me personally, my doubles game grew a lot last season. Hunter and I had a lot of good doubles matches and we were ranked pretty high at one point," Horve said. "All the guys we face are extremely good players. Hunter and I aren't going to go bomb people off the court with our serves. We talk a lot of strategy like I'm going to serve here and he's going to move there."

Further delays

With rain forecasted for the late Wednesday afternoon and high humidity and temperatures rising into the 90s, the weather could affect play again. Tournament officials use scores on a WetBulb Globe Temperature scale that considers temperature, humidity and wind speed to possibly limit play. A score above 86.4 would bring the tournament into modified play with longer breaks between sets and a score of 90.0 or higher would stop play entirely.

"We were close to modification at our first reading this morning. We check it every two hours unless the supervisor deems it necessary to do more readings," tournament supervisor David Littlefield said.

Former winners shine

Kuhle attended this year's Wimbledon tournament and took in two matches of players who had won Ursula Beck championships.

Jenson Brooksby, 2019 Beck Classic singles champion, has worked his way to a ranking of No. 37 in the world. Liam Broady, a doubles champion in 2014 and singles runner-up, is ranked No. 131 in the world and advanced to the third round at Wimbledon this season.

The Beck Classic continues to provide the chance to see up-and-coming players beginning to make a name for themselves, Kuhle said.

Said Kuhle: "(The field) is always solid. We've got players that are in the top 500 in the world playing in the tournament. That's pretty good when consider the six billion people."