Johannus Monday wins Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic singles championship

DECATUR --
The 23rd Annual Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic came to a conclusion on Sunday with the singles and doubles championship matches at the Fairview Park Tennis Center.
In the singles finals, No. 1 seed Ezekiel Clark played No. 6 seed Johannus Monday, from the United Kingdom.
Clark, a University of Illinois graduate, battled Monday but fell in two sets, 6-3, 6-3.
Monday recorded five aces and was successful on four of his 10 break points in the match to win the championship.
On the doubles side, Sunday's finals saw No. 2-seeded Taisei Ichikawa and Seita Watanabe, both from Japan, face No. 3-seeded George Goldhoff and Tyler Zink, both from the U.S.
Goldhoff, a University of Texas graduate, and Zink, a junior at Oklahoma State University, won in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4, in the day's first match.
Photos: Elena Rybakina wins Wimbledon women's final for 1st Slam
Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina returns to Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in the final of the women's singles on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina celebrates a point against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in the final of the women's singles on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur reacts after losing a point to Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina in the final of the women's singles on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Kirsty Wigglesworth
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur reacts after losing a point to Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina in the final of the women's singles on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Kirsty Wigglesworth
Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina returns to Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in the final of the women's singles on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Kirsty Wigglesworth
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur reacts after losing a point to Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina in the final of the women's singles on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur returns to Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina in the final of the women's singles on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Kirsty Wigglesworth
Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge speaks to ballboys and girls before presenting the trophy to Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina after she beat Tunisia's Ons Jabeur to win the final of the women's singles on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Kirsty Wigglesworth
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur reacts after being beaten by Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina in the final of the women's singles on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Alastair Grant
Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina is embraced by family, friends and coaches in the players box as she celebrates after beating Tunisia's Ons Jabeur to win the final of the women's singles on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Kirsty Wigglesworth
Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina holds the trophy as she celebrates after beating Tunisia's Ons Jabeur to win the final of the women's singles on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 9, 2022.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Alastair Grant
Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina, foreground shakes hands withTunisia's Ons Jabeur after beating her in the final of the women's singles on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Alastair Grant
Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina celebrates with the trophy after beating Tunisia's Ons Jabeur, left, to win the final of the women's singles on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Kirsty Wigglesworth
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!