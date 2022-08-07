Johannus Monday wins Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic singles championship

DECATUR -- The 23rd Annual Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic came to a conclusion on Sunday with the singles and doubles championship matches at the Fairview Park Tennis Center.

In the singles finals, No. 1 seed Ezekiel Clark played No. 6 seed Johannus Monday, from the United Kingdom.

Clark, a University of Illinois graduate, battled Monday but fell in two sets, 6-3, 6-3.

Monday recorded five aces and was successful on four of his 10 break points in the match to win the championship.

On the doubles side, Sunday's finals saw No. 2-seeded Taisei Ichikawa and Seita Watanabe, both from Japan, face No. 3-seeded George Goldhoff and Tyler Zink, both from the U.S.

Goldhoff, a University of Texas graduate, and Zink, a junior at Oklahoma State University, won in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4, in the day's first match.