MACON — For the second time this year before a big race at Macon Speedway, the weather has made preparations a challenge.

Wind damage knocked out five telephone poles, a light tower, a window in the scoring tower and much of the track’s fencing before the season-opening race on April 8. Then, on June 29, a massive storm that caused damage across the Midwest did much of the same to the track, only worse, knocking out a portion of the grandstands, fencing, light poles, some of the walls around the facility and some roofing. The storm also took out the advertising boards for the second time this year, and aimed all the track lighting in the wrong direction.

That left Macon Speedway owner Chris Kearns and track personnel with a lot of work ahead of what was being advertised as "three of the biggest days in the track's 78-year history."

Those three days, beginning with Thursday's 43rd Herald & Review 100, then continuing with the USAC/AMSOIL National Sprint Car Championship Series for two nights of racing, will go on.

"It's unbelievable — we had a big storm hit seven days before the opener, and now seven days before the Herald & Review 100," Kearns said. "I don't even know where to begin to describe all the damage, and this is at the same time that we're trying to do improvements.

"We were going to replace that portion of grandstands that got destroyed first, so this kind of pushed my hand on that. And replacing those advertising boards is quite costly and time consuming.

"We're ready — we're fine-tuning stuff today. We had to bring in a crane to fix the lights at 11 o'clock at night because you can't fix them during the day. It's been exhausting — physically, mentally and financially."

Despite all the challenges, Kearns said his team is ready for what can best be described as a three-day racing festival at Macon Speedway. Kearns is offering free camping on a first-come, first-serve basis. There will also be a giant carnival slide in the parking lot, a DJ and racing apparel for sale from the track and drivers. Friday night will feature a gigantic firework display and there will be golf cart rentals available throughout.

"We wanted to make it special — more than just three days of racing," Kearns said. "Races are always trying to promote party atmosphere, but we're trying to promote the family party atmosphere. These days, you have to make it more than just a race. It has to be an event — that seems to be a model that's working around the country. You want it to be a great time for travelers and locals."

The party will begin with Thursday's Herald & Review 100, which will as always include the DIRTcar Summer Nationals Super Late Models as part of the Hell Tour, in addition to Summit Modified Nationals.

Bloomington's Jason Feger won at Macon Speedway for the first time last year and enters as one of the favorites — he's second in the overall Summer Nationals standings and has won three of the 13 races he's started. Senoia, Georgia driver Ashton Winger leads the Summer Nationals standings, winning four of the first 15 races. All-time Summer Nationals wins leader and four-time Summer National point champion Shannon Babb of Moweaqua will be looking for his sixth Herald & Review 100 win.

The USAC races — the program is known as "Top Gun" — will follow on Friday and Saturday in their first time racing at Macon Speedway. They'll have a full night of racing on Friday night, followed by a $10,000-to-win special on Saturday.

USAC, based out of Speedway, Ind., will bring in drivers including Logan Seavey, C.J. Leary, Justin Grant, Emerson Axsom, Kyle Cummins, Brady Bacon, Kevin Thomas, Jr., Jake Swanson, Chase Stockon, Mitchel Moles and Robert Ballou.

"My two favorite types of racing are late modes and USAC non-wing sprint cars," Kearns said. "This was a perfect opportunity to put them both together and make one big event out of it. My goal all along has been to bring in some special events."

For all three races, pits open at 3 p.m., with the grandstands opening at 4, hotlaps at 6 and racing beginning at 7 p.m.

Single-day reserved seating is now available online. Previously, only three-day and two-day ticket packages were available.

The cost for a 3-day reserved ticket is $90 and 3-day general admission ticket $75, a savings of $15 off of the at gate price. If purchasing a 2-day USAC reserved ticket, cost is $65, a savings of $5. Single day tickets, which are now available, are $35 for reserved and $30 for general admission. All tickets are available at myracepass.com/tracks/2052/tickets. Reserved seating will not be available for purchase at the track on race day.

Reserved seating is available in the top two rows of the front-stretch stands as well as the Wayne Webb reserved seating section atop the grandstands on the exit of turn four.

Take a look at this list of all the Herald & Review 100 winners at Macon Speedway through the years 2022 — Jason Feger 2021 — Bobby Pierce Jr. 2020 — Brandon Sheppard 2019 — Gordy Gundaker 2018 — Gordy Gundaker 2017 — Bobby Pierce Jr. 2016 — Bobby Pierce Jr. 2015 — Ryan Unzicker 2014 — Shannon Babb 2013 — Shannon Babb 2012 — Brian Shirley 2011 — Shannon Babb 2010 — Dennis Erb Jr 2009 — Shannon Babb 2008 — Kevin Weaver 2007 — Wes Steidinger 2006 — Shannon Babb 2005 — Joe Ross Jr. 2004 — Don O'Neal 2003 — Terry English 2002 — Kevin Weaver 2001 — Bob Pierce 2000 — Matt Taylor 1999 — Billy Drake 1998 — Ed Bauman 1997 — Ed Bauman 1996 — Billy Drake 1995 — Joe Ross Jr. 1994 — Bob Pierce 1993 — Billy Moyer Jr. 1992 — Kevin Weaver 1991 — Kevin Weaver 1990 — Scott Bloomquist 1989 — Jim Leka 1988 — Dick Taylor 1987 — Rick Standridge 1986 — Jim Leka 1985 — Bob Pierce 1984 — Roger Long 1983 — Bob Pierce 1982 — Pete Willoughby 1981 — Butch Garner