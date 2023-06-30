MACON — Macon Speedway officials are preparing for a busy stretch starting with Saturday's race.

On Saturday, it's Fan Appreciation Night, with $10 admission. Then Thursday, July 6, it's the Herald & Review 100, followed by Friday and Saturday's USAC National Sprints.

Saturday will have six divisions of racing — Pro Late Models, Pro Mods, Sportsman, Street Stocks, Hornets and Non-Wing Micros.

Taylorville driver Braden Johnson leads the Pro Late Models, which haven’t been on track since June 10. Johnson has two feature wins in six events. Ryan Miller is 18 points behind, while Brandon Miller, Colby Eller and Jose Parga complete the top five. Parga has claimed four of the six features but has missed two events, relegating him to fifth in the standings.

Decatur Dalton Ewing leads the Pro Mod standings with four feature wins. Ewing has a 56-point lead with Adam Rhoades second and Maxx Emerson, Zach Taylor, and Guy Taylor completing the top five. The Taylors have each collected one feature win, while Kyle Helmick also took a victory.

The Sportsman division remains the best-attended class this season, boasting large fields each week. Phil Moreland is atop the standings by six points over Ed Cleeton. The two driving veterans are followed by Jeff Ray, Randy Huffman, and Tim Riech. The class is veteran laden to the point that the average age of the current top 10 in points is 53.4.

Blue Mound driver Bobby Beiler is off to a great start, claiming four of the six feature wins in the Street Stock division. Beiler’s lead, however, is only 18 points over veteran Terry Reed. The duo is followed by Jaret Duff, Brad Peters, and Brian Dasenbrock. Rudy Zaragoza and Zane Reitz have both claimed feature wins this season in addition to Beiler’s four.

In the Hornet division, Decatur driver Tristin Quinlan leads the standings by just 10 over Brownstown’s Billy Mason. Each of the two have claimed a pair of feature wins. John Bright Jr. is third in points, with Colin Reed and Bridget Fulton fourth and fifth. Jimmy Dutlinger and Michael McKay have also claimed feature wins.

Rounding out Saturday’s divisional action will be the Non-Wing Micros. This is one of four events this season where the Micros are unsanctioned and just a track run show.

Pit gates open Saturday at 4, with grandstands opening at 5, hotlaps taking place at 6, and racing at 7 p.m. Grandstand admission is $10, while kids 11 and under are free.

Looking ahead to next week, Macon Speedway is preparing to host the three biggest days of racing in its 78 seasons.

Thursday, July 6, features the DIRTcar Summer Nationals Hell Tour in the 43rd running of the Herald & Review 100, paying $7,500 to win. Joining the Super Late Models will be the Summit Modified Nationals/Red’s Place Modifieds. At intermission, a special Hornet showdown will take place with Super Late Model racers facing off against the best in Sprint cars.

On Friday, July 7, the track will host its largest firework display in history plus the first ever visit for the USAC/AMSOIL National Sprint Cars on night one of the Inaugural “Top Gun." The HART Non-Wing Micros will also race.

Saturday, July 8, racing features night two of USAC “Top Gun” plus Vintage Racing of Illinois and Hornets. The Sprint cars will be racing for $10,000 to win.

The three days of racing also features free camping and parking, a giant carnival slide for kids, advance sale discounted reserved and general admission tickets, and brand-new event T-shirts.

For more information or to purchase advance sale discounted three- and two-day ticket packages, visit www.maconracing.com.

Take a look at this list of all the Herald & Review 100 winners at Macon Speedway through the years 2022 — Jason Feger 2021 — Bobby Pierce Jr. 2020 — Brandon Sheppard 2019 — Gordy Gundaker 2018 — Gordy Gundaker 2017 — Bobby Pierce Jr. 2016 — Bobby Pierce Jr. 2015 — Ryan Unzicker 2014 — Shannon Babb 2013 — Shannon Babb 2012 — Brian Shirley 2011 — Shannon Babb 2010 — Dennis Erb Jr 2009 — Shannon Babb 2008 — Kevin Weaver 2007 — Wes Steidinger 2006 — Shannon Babb 2005 — Joe Ross Jr. 2004 — Don O'Neal 2003 — Terry English 2002 — Kevin Weaver 2001 — Bob Pierce 2000 — Matt Taylor 1999 — Billy Drake 1998 — Ed Bauman 1997 — Ed Bauman 1996 — Billy Drake 1995 — Joe Ross Jr. 1994 — Bob Pierce 1993 — Billy Moyer Jr. 1992 — Kevin Weaver 1991 — Kevin Weaver 1990 — Scott Bloomquist 1989 — Jim Leka 1988 — Dick Taylor 1987 — Rick Standridge 1986 — Jim Leka 1985 — Bob Pierce 1984 — Roger Long 1983 — Bob Pierce 1982 — Pete Willoughby 1981 — Butch Garner