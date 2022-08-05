 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Macon Speedway standings through August 5

Check out the latest points standings from Macon Speedway.

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

MACON SPEEDWAY

Standings through August 5

Pro late models

Name; Hometown; Points; Gap

1. 10C Colby Eller; Taylorville, IL; 686; -

2. 11 Ryan Miller; Lincoln, IL; 650; -36

3. 14J Braden Johnson; Taylorville, IL; 622; -64

4. 25 Dakota Ewing; Warrensburg, IL; 622; -64

5. 55 Rockett Bennett; Argenta, IL; 616; -70

6. 27 Colby Sheppard; Williamsville, IL; 592; -94

7. 27E Dalton Ewing; Decatur, IL; 520; -166

8. 9B Brandon Miller; Broadwell, IL; 506; -180

9. 6P Jose Parga; New Berlin, IL; 436; -250

10. T22 Curtis Eller; Taylorville, IL; 336; -350

Modifieds

Name; Hometown; Points; Gap

1. 28 Rodney Standerfer; Summerfield, IL; 614; -

2. 4T Guy Taylor; Springfield, IL; 614; -

3. 87C Alan Crowder; Elwin, IL; 558; -56

4. 99 Tim Luttrell; Riverton, IL; 536; -78

5. 24 Zach Taylor; Springfield, IL; 454; -160

6. 18 Jarrett Stryker; Breese, IL; 444; -170

7. 71 Jeff Graham; Stonington, IL; 420; -194

8. 4M Clint Martin; Ramsey, IL; 404; -210

9. 24M Matt Milner; Chatham, IL; 394; -220

10. 24S Jacob Steinkoenig; Highland, IL; 372; -242

Pro mods

Name; Hometown; Points; Gap

1. 4T Guy Taylor; Springfield, IL; 692; -

2. 15C Kevin Crowder; Argenta, IL; 626; -66

3. 24Z Zach Taylor; Springfield, IL; 604; -88

4. 78 Maxx Emerson; Taylorville, IL; 572; -120

5. 12 Dean Holt; Decatur, IL; 536; -156

6. 67 Austin Seets; Brighton, IL; 512; -180

7. 24M Matt Milner; Chatham, IL; 508; -184

8. 7B Brian Burns; Bethany, IL; 364; -328

9. 10 Adam Rhoades; Clinton, IL; 314; -378

10. 6 Billy Adams; Shelbyville, IL; 242; -450

Sportsman

Name; Hometown; Points; Gap

1. 25 Dennis Vandermeersch; Springfield, IL; 414; -

2. 11 Rick Roedel; Shelbyville, IL; 368; -46

3. 84L Jim Farley III; Springfield, IL; 356; -58

4. 41 Scott Landers; Taylorville, IL; 350; -64

5. 07 Phil Moreland; Assumption, IL; 316; -98

6. 87 Wes O'Dell; Springfield, IL; 292; -122

7. 21 Ed Cleeton; Tovey, IL; 278; -136

8. 5S Ronald Bacon; Decatur, IL; 264; -150

9. 11 Roy Magee; Springfield, IL; 200; -214

10. 14 Cole Landers; Taylorville, IL; 186; -228

Street stocks

Name; Hometown; Points; Gap

1. 11 Terry Reed; Cerro Gordo, IL; 670; -

2. 17 Bobby Beiler; Blue Mound, IL; 552; -118

3. 16 Nick Macklin; Argenta, IL; 546; -124

4. 67 Rudy Zaragoza; Jacksonville, IL; 544; -126

5. 21 Jaret Duff; Maroa, IL; 512; -158

6. 08 Brian R. Dasenbrock; Decatur, IL; 504; -166

7. 21R Dustin Reed; Decatur, IL; 474; -196

8. 55 Zane Reitz; Veedersburg, IN; 404; -266

9. 80 Brian J. Dasenbrock; Decatur, IL; 368; -302

10. 21E Eric Boomer; Bethany, IL; 362; -308

Hornets

Name; Hometown; Points; Gap

1. 95Q Tristin Quinlan; Decatur, IL; 606; -

2. 357 Billy Mason; Brownstown, IL; 588; -18

3. 15T Taryn Page; Decatur, IL; 488; -118

4. 324 Brady Reed; Decatur, IL; 468; -138

5. 34 Jeremy Reed; Decatur, IL; 434; -172

6. DA28 Jimmy Dutlinger; Peoria, IL; 234; -372

7. 41 Jaekob Durbin; Ramsey, IL; 230; -376

8. 15 David Lauritson; Normal, IL; 214; -392

9. 98 Ken Reed; Decatur, IL; 214; -392

10. V91 Myles Vonbehren; Lodge, IL; 186; -420

Micros

Name; Hometown; Points; Gap

1. 8B John Barnard; Sherman, IL; 532; -

2. 21 Aarik Andruskevitch; Riverton, IL; 528; -4

3. 55H Hayden Harvey; Warrensburg, IL; 442; -90

4. 55S Daryn Stark; Springfield, IL; 374; -158

5. 00 Joe Taft; Dawson, IL; 314; -218

6. 27 Kyle Barker; Cooksville, IL; 274; -258

7. 92 John Plotner; Decatur, IL; 258; -274

8. N1A Shania Alexander; Humboldt, IL; 252; -280

9. 17 Molly Day; East Peoria, IL; 250; -282

10. 40 Devin Feger; East Peoria, IL; 246; -286

