MACON SPEEDWAY
Standings through August 5
Pro late models
Name; Hometown; Points; Gap
1. 10C Colby Eller; Taylorville, IL; 686; -
2. 11 Ryan Miller; Lincoln, IL; 650; -36
3. 14J Braden Johnson; Taylorville, IL; 622; -64
4. 25 Dakota Ewing; Warrensburg, IL; 622; -64
5. 55 Rockett Bennett; Argenta, IL; 616; -70
6. 27 Colby Sheppard; Williamsville, IL; 592; -94
7. 27E Dalton Ewing; Decatur, IL; 520; -166
8. 9B Brandon Miller; Broadwell, IL; 506; -180
9. 6P Jose Parga; New Berlin, IL; 436; -250
10. T22 Curtis Eller; Taylorville, IL; 336; -350
Modifieds
Name; Hometown; Points; Gap
1. 28 Rodney Standerfer; Summerfield, IL; 614; -
2. 4T Guy Taylor; Springfield, IL; 614; -
3. 87C Alan Crowder; Elwin, IL; 558; -56
4. 99 Tim Luttrell; Riverton, IL; 536; -78
5. 24 Zach Taylor; Springfield, IL; 454; -160
6. 18 Jarrett Stryker; Breese, IL; 444; -170
7. 71 Jeff Graham; Stonington, IL; 420; -194
8. 4M Clint Martin; Ramsey, IL; 404; -210
9. 24M Matt Milner; Chatham, IL; 394; -220
10. 24S Jacob Steinkoenig; Highland, IL; 372; -242
Pro mods
Name; Hometown; Points; Gap
1. 4T Guy Taylor; Springfield, IL; 692; -
2. 15C Kevin Crowder; Argenta, IL; 626; -66
3. 24Z Zach Taylor; Springfield, IL; 604; -88
4. 78 Maxx Emerson; Taylorville, IL; 572; -120
5. 12 Dean Holt; Decatur, IL; 536; -156
6. 67 Austin Seets; Brighton, IL; 512; -180
7. 24M Matt Milner; Chatham, IL; 508; -184
8. 7B Brian Burns; Bethany, IL; 364; -328
9. 10 Adam Rhoades; Clinton, IL; 314; -378
10. 6 Billy Adams; Shelbyville, IL; 242; -450
Sportsman
Name; Hometown; Points; Gap
1. 25 Dennis Vandermeersch; Springfield, IL; 414; -
2. 11 Rick Roedel; Shelbyville, IL; 368; -46
3. 84L Jim Farley III; Springfield, IL; 356; -58
4. 41 Scott Landers; Taylorville, IL; 350; -64
5. 07 Phil Moreland; Assumption, IL; 316; -98
6. 87 Wes O'Dell; Springfield, IL; 292; -122
7. 21 Ed Cleeton; Tovey, IL; 278; -136
8. 5S Ronald Bacon; Decatur, IL; 264; -150
9. 11 Roy Magee; Springfield, IL; 200; -214
10. 14 Cole Landers; Taylorville, IL; 186; -228
Street stocks
Name; Hometown; Points; Gap
1. 11 Terry Reed; Cerro Gordo, IL; 670; -
2. 17 Bobby Beiler; Blue Mound, IL; 552; -118
3. 16 Nick Macklin; Argenta, IL; 546; -124
4. 67 Rudy Zaragoza; Jacksonville, IL; 544; -126
5. 21 Jaret Duff; Maroa, IL; 512; -158
6. 08 Brian R. Dasenbrock; Decatur, IL; 504; -166
7. 21R Dustin Reed; Decatur, IL; 474; -196
8. 55 Zane Reitz; Veedersburg, IN; 404; -266
9. 80 Brian J. Dasenbrock; Decatur, IL; 368; -302
10. 21E Eric Boomer; Bethany, IL; 362; -308
Hornets
Name; Hometown; Points; Gap
1. 95Q Tristin Quinlan; Decatur, IL; 606; -
2. 357 Billy Mason; Brownstown, IL; 588; -18
3. 15T Taryn Page; Decatur, IL; 488; -118
4. 324 Brady Reed; Decatur, IL; 468; -138
5. 34 Jeremy Reed; Decatur, IL; 434; -172
6. DA28 Jimmy Dutlinger; Peoria, IL; 234; -372
7. 41 Jaekob Durbin; Ramsey, IL; 230; -376
8. 15 David Lauritson; Normal, IL; 214; -392
9. 98 Ken Reed; Decatur, IL; 214; -392
10. V91 Myles Vonbehren; Lodge, IL; 186; -420
Micros
Name; Hometown; Points; Gap
1. 8B John Barnard; Sherman, IL; 532; -
2. 21 Aarik Andruskevitch; Riverton, IL; 528; -4
3. 55H Hayden Harvey; Warrensburg, IL; 442; -90
4. 55S Daryn Stark; Springfield, IL; 374; -158
5. 00 Joe Taft; Dawson, IL; 314; -218
6. 27 Kyle Barker; Cooksville, IL; 274; -258
7. 92 John Plotner; Decatur, IL; 258; -274
8. N1A Shania Alexander; Humboldt, IL; 252; -280
9. 17 Molly Day; East Peoria, IL; 250; -282
10. 40 Devin Feger; East Peoria, IL; 246; -286
Take a look at this list of all the Herald & Review 100 winners at Macon Speedway through the years
2021 — Bobby Pierce Jr.
2020 — Brandon Sheppard
2019 — Gordy Gundaker
2018 — Gordy Gundaker
2017 — Bobby Pierce Jr.
2016 — Bobby Pierce Jr.
2015 — Ryan Unzicker
2014 — Shannon Babb
2013 — Shannon Babb
2012 — Brian Shirley
2011 — Shannon Babb
2010 — Dennis Erb Jr
2009 — Shannon Babb
2008 — Kevin Weaver
2007 — Wes Steidinger
2006 — Shannon Babb
2005 — Joe Ross Jr.
2004 — Don O'Neal
2003 — Terry English
2002 — Kevin Weaver
2001 — Bob Pierce
2000 — Matt Taylor
1999 — Billy Drake
1998 — Ed Bauman
1997 — Ed Bauman
1996 — Billy Drake
1995 — Joe Ross Jr.
1994 — Bob Pierce
1993 — Billy Moyer Jr.
1992 — Kevin Weaver
1991 — Kevin Weaver
1990 — Scott Bloomquist
1989 — Jim Leka
1988 — Dick Taylor
1987 — Rick Standridge
1986 — Jim Leka
1985 — Bob Pierce
1984 — Roger Long
1983 — Bob Pierce
1982 — Pete Willoughby
1981 — Butch Garner
