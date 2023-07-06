DECATUR — The Decatur Area Women's open has a new name honoring a Decatur golf great.

The city women's golf tournament, held by the Decatur Women’s Golf Association, has been renamed the Marilyn Dechert Decatur Area Women’s Open in memory and honor of the the long-time golf stalwart who died on July 9, 2022.

This year's tournament will be held Tuesday, July 18, and Thursday, July 20, with the first round at Hickory Point Golf Club and the second at Red Tail Run Golf Course. Registration forms may be picked up at either course and are due Wednesday, July 12.

Dechert won nine women’s open titles and five senior women’s open titles, starting with her first women’s open in 1950 when she was a senior in high school. Dechert was active over many years in the Decatur Women’s Golf Association, and she and her husband, Dick Dechert, supported many community golf events, including the city tournaments, the couple’s league, junior golf events and the Mayor’s Cup, which they established (it paired paired the top women’s and men’s golfers from that year’s city tournament in an end of the season competition).

In 1951-52, as a freshman at Millikin, Dechert competed in the National Collegiate Championship and won the consolation championship. In 2002, Dechert became the head women’s golf coach at her alma mater. She coached 12 years and was named CCIW Coach of the Year in 2014. Dechert participated in special golf events throughout the state, most notably the Illinois Women’s Golf Association (IWGA) Senior Women’s Amateur Championship for many years. She finished second in that tournament in 1988. In 2015, the IWGA inducted Marilyn into their Hall of Fame.

“We are pleased to be paying tribute to Marilyn Dechert in this special way by naming the tournament in her honor," DWGA Board President Jan Devore said. "No woman has done more to promote the game of golf in this community than Marilyn. This honor is well-deserved.”

This will be the 94th annual tournament. There will be 18 hole ($40 entry fee) and 9 hole divisions ($20 entry fee), and also overall low gross and low net champions. Flights will be determined by handicap and awards will be presented to the low gross winner in each flight, followed by net scores.

Lunch will be provided at the Awards program following play on Thursday.

For more information, contact Hickory Point at (217) 421-7444 or Red Tail Run at (217) 422-2211.

MEN'S GOLF

Scherer Links, city tournament upcoming

The Bob Scherer Public Links Tournament is Saturday and Sunday, with the first round at Red Tail Run and the second at Hickory Point.

Then, the Rex Spires Men’s City Amateur begins Saturday, July 15, at Hickory Point, then continues July 16 at Decatur Country Club, July 22 at Red Tail Run and ends July 23 back at Hickory Point.

Entries to either tournament can be made by calling the golf courses — Red Tail Run at (217) 422-2211 or Hickory Point at (217)-421-7444.

PHOTOS: Decatur golf great Marilyn Dechert